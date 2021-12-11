The title is being developed by Quantic Dream

Anyone would say that there is no party if there is no Wookiee involved, but the truth is that The Game Awards gala was liked much more after the announcement of Star Wars Eclips, the new title of the saga set in a galaxy far far away and which is being developed by Quantic Dream, who they are the minds behind games like Beyond: Two Souls, Detroid and Heavy Rain, with this study led by David Cage.

That said, the title was seen during the TGA gala held last morning in what could be classified without any problem as cinematic trailer, as We could only see cutscenes and cutscenes in the form of fragments, without at any point showing anything of the gameplay.

Be that as it may, Star Wars: Eclipse is presented as an action-adventure narrative game that it will not have a single protagonist, but will have several of these. It is worth mentioning that Among the characters that we will see in the title, Yoda has been seen for a brief moment in the trailer, which indicates that the historical development will be at some point in the life of this Jedi. However, it is not that this closes the fence too much, since it is more than 500 years old. You can see the trailer in question below:

It has to be said that it has been confirmed that the state of the video game is quite initial, so we only have a handful of bits, promises, and ideas on paper so far, so the title is far from being released in the short term. Nevertheless, It has been confirmed that each character will have different patterns in their personality, so that they can develop their stories and define their own paths.

Also, as is customary in Quantic Dream video games, the decisions we make will affect the course of the gameTherefore, we will have to think carefully about the choices we make during the adventure, something that, controversially, apart, in the study they know how to do better or worse.

Finally you have to talk about the consoles to which it will arrive, being this data, like the release date, completely unknown. However, despite the fact that the studio’s past is linked to Sony and, therefore, to PlayStation, the truth is that for a few years Quantic Dream has been dedicated to launch cross-platform games, so it is quite likely that we will see the title on PS5, Xbox X and S Beings and PC.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe