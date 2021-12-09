The Game Awards 2021 Today At 21:00. Follow Our Coverage On Twitter @bitwares

The last great gamer event of the year is among us, today at 9:00 p.m. (Argentine time) The Game Awards 2021 will be broadcast online, with announcements, prizes and surprises.

With a year loaded with releases, but also many promises to come in 2022/23, The Game Awards promises to surprise video game fans.

The appointment is today December 9 at 9:00 p.m. (Argentine time) on the official channel of The Game Awards. You can follow all the news that is announced on our twitter channel @bitwares.

The awards are a fundamental part of the night and we will see who takes the precious GOTY for best game of the year: Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil 8: Village.

