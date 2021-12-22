Quite a success in numbers for Geoff.

The Game Awards have become, in recent years, the most important awards gala in the video game industry, this to the detriment of other award ceremonies such as the Golden Joystick Awards. This, like it or not, has been thanks to the work of Geoff Keighley, the founder and presenter of this gala, who has done everything possible to bring the entire industry together for the same event. This success is due to the large number of spectators that this event gathers, each year exceeding its figures, even surpassing the famous Oscars gala.

Last year’s gala had to be done in digital format, mainly due to the pandemic that we have been experiencing since 2020, and managed to bring together more than 80 million people, becoming one of the most visited video game events in the world.

A new record

We have known the data for this year thanks to a tweet published by Geoff Keighley himself on his official account on this platform. In the details that they have broken a record again, bringing together some 85 million people live during the gala. In addition, we have also received other very interesting data, such as the fact that the record for tweets about the event was also broken, reaching a whopping 1.6 million posts.

Likewise, we have also learned that the record of votes by the public was broken, toReaching 23.2 million votes. For those who have no idea what we are talking about, for a few days before the gala, The Game Awards users can vote on the event’s official website for their favorite. These votes will represent 10% of the votes to decide who wins in each category, the remaining 90% being the votes given by the specialized press.

Finally, we have also learned that they have managed to beat the record for the longest viewing time on YouTube, achieving the exaggerated figure 1.75 million hours seen by users through this platform, which is a real achievement.

