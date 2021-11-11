Preparations for the awards ceremony The Game Awards 2021, an event that this year will have between 40 and 50 games, a fact that organizer and presenter Geoff Keighley has revealed in a new interview with Epic games to anticipate that it will be the edition with the highest number of advertisements in its history. «You know, it’s great to have celebrities, it’s great to have music, but I think really focusing on games is important.Keighley mentions. «Especially this year, there will be a lot of content for 2022 and 2023 that will show us our largest type of poster yet of world premieres and announcements.«.

“It’s definitely a very busy year in terms of the number of games we’re releasing. We are lucky that almost all developers and publishers want to have some degree of content in the program«. Among the rumors, the reappearance of Hellblade II or the reveal of Hideo Kojima’s new game, which could be exclusive to Xbox.

Obviously, Keighley has not gone into details in the interview when asked what will be shown at The Game Awards 2021, although he assures that this year there are some things «really impressive«. In fact, he mentions: «I still feel like we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, so I think you will see some things in the show that are really impressive«.

When scheduling the structure of The Game Awards 2021: «the prizes are about half the show and the other half are the commercials and premieres«. Among the news there will not only be video games, but projects related to them such as TV shows or a movie inspired or based on a video game. Nevertheless, “we will see images of games that will remind people that the best of this industry is yet to come«. Will be [Hogwarts Legacy]https://www.alfabetajuega.com/juego/hogwarts-legacy () one of the lucky ones?