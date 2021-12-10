The Game Awards 2021: It Takes Two won Game of the Year



The 2021 Video Game Awards have their new winner. The most desired statuette went to It Takes Two, which was also crowned best family game and best multiplayer.

The Video Game Awards, the most important awards ceremony for the video game industry, already has its winner for 2021. it Takes Two, the multiplayer platform and adventure game, created by Hazel Studio and directed by the provocative Josef Fares, which tells the story of a couple in conflict, won the award for best game of 2021 with the highest number of votes among more than 100 specialized media in the world, including Cultura Geek.

It Takes Two, distributed by Electronic Arts, also won the award for best family game in a close shortlist against Nintendo titles, as well as the award for best multiplayer game, beating games like Back For Blood and New World.



Also at the gala Deathloop it was raised with two statuettes, as best art direction and best direction. Forza Horizon 5 received two awards (accessibility and sports), Kena: Bridge of Spirits won two awards (best debut and best indie) and Resident Evil Village only received the award for best performance for Maggie robertson as Lady Dimistrescu.



This is the complete list of winners of the night:

Best direction

DEATHLOOP (WINNER)

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & clank

Best game as a service

Apex legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy XIV (WINNER)

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Family Game

It Takes Two (WINNER)

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get it Togheter

Most anticipated game

ELDEN RING (WINNER)

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Best AR / VR Game

Hitman 3

I expect you to die 2

Lane Echo II

Resident Evil 4 (WINNER)

Sniper Elite VR

Best Fighting Game

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear Strive (WINNER)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Esports Game

Call of duty

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends (WINNER)

VALORANT

Best Simulation / Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV (WINNER)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Better Community Support

Apex legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV Online (WINNER)

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Better design in accessibility

Far cry 6

Forza Horizon 5 (WINNER)

Guardian’s of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Racing / Sports Game

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5 (WINNER)

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders republic

Best Action / Adventure Game

Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread (WINNER)

Ratchet & clank

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Best Narrative

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Guardians of the Galaxy (WINNER)

Psychonauts 2

Best RPG

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster hunter rise

Scarlet nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise (WINNER)

Best multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

Knockout city

It Takes Two (WINNER)

Monster hunter rise

New World

Valheim

Best soundtrack

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

DEATHLOOP

Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant (WINNER)

Best Art Direction

The Artful Escape

DEATHLOOP (WINNER)

Kena

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & clank

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

DEATHLOOP

Far cry 6

Returnal (WINNER)

Best performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far cry 6)

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village) (WINNER)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)

Best indie

12 minutes

Death’s door

Kena: Brdige of Spirits (WINNER)

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Indie Debut

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (WINNER)

Saber

Valheim

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact (WINNER)

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel future revolution

Pokémon Unite

Best Audio Design

DEATHLOOP

Forza Horizon 5 (WINNER)

Ratchet & clank

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Impact Game

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors (WINNER)

No longer home

Players’ Choice

Halo Infinite (WINNER)

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Forza Horizon 5

Resident Evil Village

Best Esports Athlete

Chris “simp” Lehr

Heo “Showmaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev (WINNER)

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo

Best Esports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov

Andri “B1AD3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun (WINNER)

Best Esports Event

2021 League of Legends World Championships Tournament (WINNER)

The International 2021

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Best Esports Team

Atlanta Faze

DWG Kia

Natus Vincere (WINNER)

Sentinels

Team Spirit

Best Content Creator

Dream (WINNER)

Dusile

Gaules

Ibai

Grefg

