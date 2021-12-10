The Game Awards 2021: It Takes Two won Game of the Year

Index hide
1 The 2021 Video Game Awards have their new winner. The most desired statuette went to It Takes Two, which was also crowned best family game and best multiplayer.
The Video Game Awards, the most important awards ceremony for the video game industry, already has its winner for 2021. it Takes Two, the multiplayer platform and adventure game, created by Hazel Studio and directed by the provocative Josef Fares, which tells the story of a couple in conflict, won the award for best game of 2021 with the highest number of votes among more than 100 specialized media in the world, including Cultura Geek.

It Takes Two, distributed by Electronic Arts, also won the award for best family game in a close shortlist against Nintendo titles, as well as the award for best multiplayer game, beating games like Back For Blood and New World.
Also at the gala Deathloop it was raised with two statuettes, as best art direction and best direction. Forza Horizon 5 received two awards (accessibility and sports), Kena: Bridge of Spirits won two awards (best debut and best indie) and Resident Evil Village only received the award for best performance for Maggie robertson as Lady Dimistrescu.
This is the complete list of winners of the night:

Best direction

  • DEATHLOOP (WINNER)
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & clank

Best game as a service

  • Apex legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Final Fantasy XIV (WINNER)
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Family Game

  • It Takes Two (WINNER)
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokémon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • WarioWare: Get it Togheter

Most anticipated game

  • ELDEN RING (WINNER)
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Starfield

Best AR / VR Game

  • Hitman 3
  • I expect you to die 2
  • Lane Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4 (WINNER)
  • Sniper Elite VR

Best Fighting Game

  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear Strive (WINNER)
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Esports Game

  • Call of duty
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends (WINNER)
  • VALORANT

Best Simulation / Strategy Game

  • Age of Empires IV (WINNER)
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Better Community Support

  • Apex legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online (WINNER)
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Better design in accessibility

  • Far cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5 (WINNER)
  • Guardian’s of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Racing / Sports Game

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5 (WINNER)
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders republic

Best Action / Adventure Game

  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread (WINNER)
  • Ratchet & clank
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Narrative

  • DEATHLOOP
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Guardians of the Galaxy (WINNER)
  • Psychonauts 2

Best RPG

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster hunter rise
  • Scarlet nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise (WINNER)

Best multiplayer

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Knockout city
  • It Takes Two (WINNER)
  • Monster hunter rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Best soundtrack

  • The Artful Escape
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • DEATHLOOP
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • NieR Replicant (WINNER)

Best Art Direction

  • The Artful Escape
  • DEATHLOOP (WINNER)
  • Kena
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & clank

Best Action Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry 2
  • DEATHLOOP
  • Far cry 6
  • Returnal (WINNER)

Best performance

  • Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
  • Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far cry 6)
  • Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)
  • Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village) (WINNER)
  • Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)

Best indie

  • 12 minutes
  • Death’s door
  • Kena: Brdige of Spirits (WINNER)
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Best Indie Debut

  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (WINNER)
  • Saber
  • Valheim

Best Mobile Game

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact (WINNER)
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel future revolution
  • Pokémon Unite

Best Audio Design

  • DEATHLOOP
  • Forza Horizon 5 (WINNER)
  • Ratchet & clank
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Impact Game

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (WINNER)
  • No longer home

Players’ Choice

  • Halo Infinite (WINNER)
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Resident Evil Village

Best Esports Athlete

  • Chris “simp” Lehr
  • Heo “Showmaker” Su
  • Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
  • Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev (WINNER)
  • Tyson “Tenz” Ngo
Best Esports Coach

  • Airat “Silent” Gaziev
  • Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov
  • Andri “B1AD3” Horodenskyi
  • James “Crowder” Crowder
  • Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun (WINNER)

Best Esports Event

  • 2021 League of Legends World Championships Tournament (WINNER)
  • The International 2021
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Best Esports Team

  • Atlanta Faze
  • DWG Kia
  • Natus Vincere (WINNER)
  • Sentinels
  • Team Spirit

Best Content Creator

  • Dream (WINNER)
  • Dusile
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • Grefg