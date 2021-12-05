Before the imminent celebration of The Game Awards 2021 this same December 10, the organizer and presenter Geoff Keighley has issued a statement through social networks to confirm that Activision Blizzard will have no place in the most important video game gala that takes place every year. «Beyond their nominations, I can confirm that Activision Blizzard will not be part of The Game Awards this yearKeighley has started bluntly.

«The Game Awards is a time of celebration for this industry, the world’s largest form of entertainment. There is no place for abuse, harassment or predatory practices in any company or community«, The presenter wanted to specify to make clear why he did not see fit to participate. «I also realize that we have a great platform that can accelerate and inspire change. We are committed to it, but we must all work together to build a better and more inclusive environment so that everyone feels safe to create the best games in the world«.

<br>

Know more: Activision Earthquake Continues: Bobby Kotick Accused of Permitting Abuse and Threats



«We are all responsible for this standard. Amazing games – and the talented developers who create them – are the ones we want to congratulate.“Keighley concluded the statement, adding to the positioning that other companies have had, highlighting well-known big names such as Sony, Microsoft and even Nintendo. Of course, it seems that Activision Blizzard is far from ending the controversy that surrounds it if it does not take control of the matter. That said, it should be noted that beyond winning an award or appearing in a nomination, the company will not have a place in the gala that will not offer news from highly anticipated titles such as Overwatch 2 or Diablo IV, which obviously have also been affected by the entire plot.