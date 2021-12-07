The Galaxy Tab S8 is filtered: Samsung's first tablet with notch

Samsung seems to have everything ready for the launch of the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, its new tablets to compete against Apple’s iPad Pro and iPad Air. However, this would be the first time Samsung has used a notch on a Galaxy Tab.

Evan blass He was in charge of filtering the new Samsung tablets, and although he did not reveal the list of specifications as with other leaks, he did make it clear what the main physical difference between the 3 models will be.

The best Galaxy Tab S8 will be the only one with notch

Unlike other years, where we only saw two Galaxy Tab models, this time (and as it happens with the S family), Samsung will launch 3 new models; one of them with the last name Ultra.

According to the images shared by Evan Blass, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be the only one with a notch, which will house two sensors in this space.

Judging from the images it seems that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have a double front camera, although it has not been specified if the second sensor is a camera or part of an infrared facial recognition system.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S8 will be more continuous in terms of design, being very similar to the Galaxy Tab S7. Also, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus would be exactly the same as the Galaxy Tab S8, but the only difference (at least from the front) is that on one side of the camera it will also have a second sensor whose functionality has not been specified.

The only known detail of these tablets is that they will come with a processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and its presentation is expected to be in conjunction with the next Galaxy S22.