The BMW X5 M Competition is one of the most brutal creations in the sports SUV category. The Munich brand is one that thinks that space and comfort are not at odds with maximum sportiness. A thesis that those of G-Power also share, and that have turned the German model into a true beast, that of the GX5M BI-TURBO.

The Munich firm is working on a special edition of the X5 M that it will present in 2022, and which we have already seen in tests. In just over a year and a half there will also be a mid-life update to the German SUV, including the sportier versions as well. Until that time comes in 2023, those of G-Power They have presented their latest great novelty based on the top of the range of the BMW X5.

The Germans have really brought to the fore all their experience to make the X5 M Competition a beast. And is that the GX5M BI-TURBO It is a real and brutal beast but only on the inside, under the body because, on the outside, it does not give that impression. Rather it is what is known as a Wolf with sheep’s skin, because it hardly changes on the aesthetic side compared to the series model. It draws more attention for Hurricane series black painted forged alloy wheels up to 23 inches in diameter, like the most exclusive sports cars out of the coach’s workshop.

The interior of the G-Power GX5M BI-TURBO has hardly been touched up compared to that of the BMW X5 M

The G-Power GX5M BI-TURBO is one of the most extreme SUVs

What’s really interesting is under the hood panel. As you lift it up and see carbon cover and orange strokes, We can already get an idea that the great news are in this front bay. Tuning specialists offer different power levels.

The firm offers a first stage, in which the powerful 4.4-liter V8 biturbo engine undergoes a significant increase. The block, known internally as «S63B44B», adds a new engine control unit with new injection maps that they reproduce the same maximum power figure as the «GP-700 kit». A basic level that supposes nothing less than 75 extra CV all at once compared to the standard X5 M Competition, adding 100 Nm more to the maximum torque and reaching 850 Nm.

The “GP-750” option once again features a new performance-enhancing engine control unit, but is completed by new manifolds and a valve-controlled sports exhaust system, with which maximum power rises up to 30,000,000. 750 hp and maximum torque up to 900 Nm. The account continues to rise, as the maximum level is the GP-800 and there is little more to detail. The maximum power figure is more than clear, no less than 800 hp, and the engine torque amounts to 950 Nm, thanks to the entire previous package plus a few new turbochargers with higher boost pressure.