In just over two years, the exclusive Mercedes-AMG G 63 will say goodbye. The off-road of the star brand will be turned into an electric model, so tuning specialists offer new creations. Like this proposal for the sportier version, which reaches a new level with the G-Power GP 63 BI-TURBO.

In just over two years, the Mercedes G-Class will say goodbye to the market. The star brand has already confirmed that the SUV will become an electric model and that it will not lose its essence, aesthetics or its off-road capacity. But, even if a sports version prepared by the AMG arrives, without a doubt we will lose the characteristic sound of the brutal 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that animates the car. AMG G 63.

This is the reason why, in recent months, more and more special preparations have been coming out on this model, whose presence really lends itself to truly unique creations. And the Germans of G-Power They have also not wanted to give up the opportunity to present their own vision of an off-roader with a level of performance as high as it is difficult to beat. So is the GP 63 BI-TURBO.

The G-Power GP 63 BI-TURBO is one of the most radical Mercedes-AMG G 63 ever created

The G-Power GP 63 BI-TURBO enthrons the Mercedes G-Class

Aesthetically there are no great novelties, none that transforms the aesthetics of the most powerful of the G-Class, beyond some imposing Forged alloy wheels, typical of Hurricanes, up to 23 inches in diameter. The German tuning specialist has pointed out a special quality of the rims, and that is that they are made with aluminum used in aeronautics, a sophisticated material like the carbon fiber engine cover.

However, the Bavarians have given greater importance to the engine compartment, developing up to three performance enhancement packages, all three well above the 585 hp that the model approves in maximum power and the 850 Nm of torque: the “GP-700”, “GP-750” and “GP-800”. The first has only a special module that connects to the engine control unit and increases these values ​​up to 700 hp and 950 Nm, while the second requires new manifolds in addition to the software and the control module. The result is already brutal, reaching up to 750 hp and 1,000 Nm.

The third level is practically unattainable, when adding all the previous improvements and replace the two turbochargers with ones with higher boost pressure, reaching the 800 hp and 1,050 Nm of torque. The wealthiest customers will have no qualms about paying the 22,000 Euros that it costs to get this kit, also adding the 1,785 Euros that each tire costs. In exchange, they will have a truly unique AMG G 63.