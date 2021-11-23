The prototypes of the new Volkswagen electric saloon are once again seen in tests. The new Volkswagen Aero B 2023 reappears in some new spy photos undergoing technical tests, camouflaged although exposing the production body with a more sporty style.

The testing program of the new Volkswagen Aero B 2023, as the new zero-emission saloon from the German brand is known, continues with a fleet of prototypes found in Austria. The news spy photos they show the electric model performing special tests in a suitable setting.

The model, which will be located between the Passat and the Arteon, it will present a very sporty design with a coupe silhouette. The only detail that Volkswagen has not camouflaged, and with the door handles flush with the panels for maximum aerodynamic efficiency. A five-door with a large hatchback that will offer a large volume in the trunk.

The future Volkswagen Aero B 2023 will be a sports electric saloon

The Volkswagen Aero B 2023, hunted in tests

Still, despite the camouflage, the one it will be the fifth model in the electric range from Volkswagen ID. It reveals some ragged headlights, along with a concealed grille that, in reality, will follow the same style as the rest of the models, with a thin light strip.

The back also suggests a more personal design on this Aero B, especially the shape of the riders, but these will stick. joined by a light bar as anticipated by the Space Vizzion concept. The brand has taken particular care to cover the dashboard, but spy photos show a digital display in the instrument panel similar to that of the other models of the range.

Considered as a top of the range, its commercial name is not definitive pointing the pools to that of Volkswagen ID.7. The future model will be one of the great novelties of 2023, being offered with an offer similar to that of ID.4 and ID.5, with rear and all-wheel drive and up to 370 hp power. Between the axles, the model will benefit from a new battery with up to 100 kWh capacity, offering a maximum autonomy close to 700 kilometers.