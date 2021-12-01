So far it was somewhat limited for Samsung’s high-end, but according to the media The Elec, the Korean company is doing a redistribution of some star features and this year it would be the turn of IP68 protection. This will allow us to enjoy one of those shortcomings that so many users want, being able to wet the mobile with greater peace of mind, although that does not free us from having to dry the parts of the smartphone well to avoid scares.

As it happened with the Galaxy A52 and the optical image stabilizer, this next year 2022 we will see more than one smartphone from the Samsung A series with water protection , as this is how the Chinese media advance us. A relevant change that will make a difference and improve the IP67 resistance that some if already integrated.

Reportedly, the cheapest to integrate this change would be the Samsung Galaxy A33 of which there are already rumors, but it will also reach those that are a notch above it, such as the Galaxy A53 and A73. What would make those premium features that just 2 years ago were unimaginable, are within the reach of many more pockets.

Samsung was one of the first manufacturers to highlight this feature in the market and will repeat a move to expand the market. A change that comes accompanied by the intention of growth in the market by Samsung, which wants to eat an even larger part of the cake to reach a global market share by 2022 of 21.9%.

Will prices go up?

Although we are not sure that this will happen, we have to think that perhaps a slight increase does appear. The past Galaxy A52 also integrates the sensor with OIS and IP67, although the price remained at 349 euros, something that made it have a good acceptance in the market. Perhaps this year the strategy is the same, offer more for the same or practically identical price.

We will have to wait, since we will not only see the important addition to the A series protection against water and dust, but other elements such as cameras and processor would be affected with the renovation. Anyway, if we want this extra premium level, we can always choose the A33 that will also offer it according to these rumors, but for a lower price.