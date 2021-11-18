The future of the KIA Stinger in the air, the new EV6 positions itself as a spiritual successor

The latest information regarding the future of the KIA Stinger GT paints a dark horizon. It is really difficult for a second generation to be developed. Now, some statements from a senior KIA official suggest that the spiritual successor of this saloon will be, basically, the most powerful versions of the KIA EV6, an electric car.

These are really tough times for generalist sedans. The offer has been reduced significantly and is that the so-called “SUV fever” affects practically all the segments, displacing certain types of vehicles that not long ago played a leading role. Demand is low and manufacturers must respond to this situation. One of the models that are experiencing this situation is the KIA Stinger.

For about a year various reports have questioned the continuity of the Stinger in the KIA range. Specifically, it stands out that the possibilities for the South Korean manufacturer to develop a second generation of this very interesting sedan are minimal, if not non-existent. Now, statements made by a senior official in the company hint at the strategy that will be followed when the Stinger leaves through the back door.

KIA EV6 GT, an electric 585 hp and all-wheel drive

The KIA EV6 must take the place of the Stinger GT



In the framework of the celebration of the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, Karim Habib, Head of Design at KIA, has made some interesting statements about the Future of the Stinger and the role the new EV6 is called upon to play: «The Stinger spirit remains and will remain. I like to think that the EV6 has the GT genes. We’re making a GT of that, and it has the Stinger. “

Habib went one step further by placing particular emphasis on the sporty handling of the new EV6: “The Stinger has been a transformative car and opened up a whole new perspective on what KIA can be, sporty and a precise driving tool. The EV6 is now doing something similar. The arrival of the GT version of the EV6, something planned for 2022, will be decisive in this regard.

It is important to note that the Stinger’s not going away imminently. In the turbulent year 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic, the expected facelift broke out in Europe. A mid-cycle update that will allow this generation, the first, to face the rest of the commercial life that lies ahead. And the latter is key. How much business life does he have ahead of him? It is expected to remain on sale until, at the latest, the year 2024.

Video test of the new KIA EV6, the first in a long list of new generation electric cars

The KIA Stinger will stay alive for a few more years



It will reach a turning point in which the brand itself will be forced to launch a new generation on the market or, directly, put an end to the sales of a most interesting model in its category.