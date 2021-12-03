Infinite Loop is the daily podcast from Applesfera, broadcast from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes in length, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Santi Araújo.

# 499: The beginning of the end of the iPhone

A double report by Ming Chi Kuo suggests the arrival of an augmented reality device in late 2022, and a paradigm shift for ten years from now, when the iPhone will give way to other types of devices.

# 500: You couldn’t go wrong

Based on the statements made by Pedro Serrahima in the book about him that Miguel Ángel Uriondo has just published, a small reflection on the – huge – current Apple catalog as opposed to the era of simplicity.

Chapter 501: The Old Dream of Remote Charging

Gurman has spoken of the supposed will to be able to launch AirPower on the part of Apple. Something that has changed its convenience since the arrival of MagSafe, and that would make a lot more sense taking it to the remote load.

# 502: Off-topic: Jump to Kindle

At the popular request of some podcast listeners, the story of how I ended up opting for a Kindle to read. Certainly a late epiphany.

# 503: Antisocial Apple Music

One more year, our networks are flooded with screenshots of our friends sharing their summary of the year with the music they have listened to the most on Spotify. And for another year, Apple Music users are left with the same face as cows when they see the train go by.

