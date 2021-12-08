Fernando Alonso has in his hand to extend his contract with Alpine beyond 2022, which will have a decisive influence on the future of the young pearl of the French brand: Oscar Piastri.

In recent years, almost every team on the grid has dramatically strengthened their young driver program to the point where it is almost impossible to access the Formula 1 without belonging to one of them.

Alpine currently has Christian Lundgaard, Caio Collet, Victor Martins, Guanyu Zhou and Oscar Piastri. The Chinese will be the official driver of Alfa Romeo in 2022, but it is not likely that he will make it to Alpine in the medium term.

“If there are no seats available at Alpine, we will find a solution for you to drive an F1 car”

Instead, Oscar piastriA 20-year-old Australian who is on his way to prevailing in Formula 2 in his debut season, his future is well marked… although it is at the expense of what Fernando Alonso decides to do.

Let’s see next year first. If the car is fast and Fernando is happy, then we will have a kind of discussion. If that is not the case, then we will have a different kind of discussion “, has acknowledged Marcin Budkowski in this regard.

And it is that the Spanish pilot has a contract with Alpine until 2022, but he has already expressed his intention to continue until at least 2023, regardless of the team’s performance.

Even so, everything will remain in the air for a few more months and Piastri’s agenda remains open depending on what Fernando Alonso decides. “We certainly have great talent with Oscar. AND if there are no seats available at Alpine i am sure we will find a solution for you to drive an F1 car and stay in the Alpine family, ”says the CEO of Alpine F1.

Formula 1, yes or yes

If Alonso decides to continue in 2023, Oscar Piastri will use the experience accumulated in 2022 as Alpine’s reserve and development driver to debut with another team on the gridIn the same way that Guanyu Zhou will do with Alfa Romeo or George Russel with Williams and Mick Schumacher with Haas, Mercedes and Ferrari drivers respectively.

For now, Piastri will focus on learning as much as possible about F1, for which Alpine has prepared an intensive program for adaptation to the category. «Oscar’s announcement, beyond announcing that he will be a reserve pilot, comes with many other things. You will be very involved in the development of the simulator. He is already doing some of this, but not as much as we would like because he is competing in F2 and still needs to win the championship.

“But he’s going to do a lot of development work, a lot of simulator work. You will spend time in the factory very close to the engineers. He’s also going to spend a lot of time on the track. He is going to shoot in Abu Dhabi for the young drivers test, ”confirms Budkowski.

“There will be a tailored test program for him on F1 cars to make sure he really evolves. We will develop Oscar far beyond taking him to the races and having him as the third driver ”, concludes the Polish engineer.