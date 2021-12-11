The future of pharmaceutical e-commerce

SOMAR Pharmaceutical Group, based in Mexico City, is a leading pharmaceutical company in the development, manufacture and marketing of high quality products.

Currently, there are 12 launches from 2020 to 2022 in the different therapeutic areas that make up Somar’s portfolio (Advaita, Lakeside, Serral). Which, for any pharmacist, is a major achievement.

WHAT SEGMENTS DOES YOUR STRATEGY TARGET?

Serral: generic, for the private branded and traditional market, as well as for the institutional government market.

Surgeasy: Surgical Needle and Suture Manufacturing

Advaita: products specialized in Dermatology.

Lakeside: Antibiotics, Infectious and Pain.

“Creating Value, improving the quality of life of patients.”

For this company, creating value means bringing better solutions at affordable prices to millions of Mexicans and on this occasion, we had the opportunity to interview Luis Lazarini, CCO of Grupo Somar to talk about pharmaceutical ecommerce to the end customer.

As Luis Lazarini indicates, the electronic commerce of medicines helps both companies and customers. In this sense, electronic commerce has provided them the possibility of selling and marketing quality pharmaceutical products to a massive target market, reaching more people by increasing the points of contact and product accessibility.

On the other hand, it has also helped control product costs due to increased competition online from the pandemic caused by the current COVID-19 virus.

As we know, over the past year, the COVID-19 crisis served to further expose existing vulnerabilities in the pharmaceutical supply chain. In this sense, as discussed, the pharmaceutical e-commerce space, in particular, experienced massive growth induced by the pandemic which will continue to develop in the coming years.

According to recent research by Adobe (via Forbes), the shift to e-commerce is permanent, with the entire e-commerce industry projected to reach a staggering trillion dollars by 2022.

The pharmaceutical electronic commerce promoted by GRUPO SOMAR.

Thus, the pharmaceutical e-commerce promoted by GRUPO SOMAR allows the purchase of prescription drugs and those that do not require a prescription (OTC) in an easy, efficient and transparent way. Which inevitably leads to increased demand for such offers across the board.

It is essential that pharmaceutical suppliers and manufacturers prepare to be able to keep up and compete successfully in this rapidly growing market.

How does electronic commerce work in GRUPO SOMAR?

As Luis Lazarini told us; Grupo SOMAR offers patients and business partners an easy and efficient way to find and buy the drugs they need. This means that patients can buy and receive their prescription drugs from the comfort of their homes through the different platforms and applications of the main pharmacy and online sales chains.

In addition, as the expert indicated, in this way Grupo Somar allows patients to compare and contrast all the different factors that constantly fluctuate involved in the purchase of medicines, including current availabilities, the prices of different medicines, to allow an expense informed in medicines with the speed and satisfaction, allowing them to make their purchases from the comfort of their home.

“Thinking about the Mexican patient and putting quality drugs on the market that treat their ailments at prices they can afford requires a human team, infrastructure and significant financial resources.”

In what channels can medicines be purchased?

There are currently more than 50 products in portfolios such as Mercado Libre and Amazon (PRODUCTS FREE OF PRESCRIPTION).

Among which are:

Smart packaging designed for every consumer

Another key element of innovation that characterizes the company is smart packaging designed for every consumer. With a QR code that allows more information about the product to be consulted through mobile devices, a space for notes where you can see the indications proposed by the doctor and a Braille system designed to make it accessible to read the name of the drug, its presentation and formula .

“Innovation and quality in a pharmaceutical company that seeks to be a leader are essential, but it also has to be demonstrated. We obtained the ISO13485 Certification in medical devices, Standard 059 from the SSA in all our manufacturing plants, as well as compliance with Standard 241 SSA for our line of surgical sutures ”.

Undoubtedly, the continued growth of pharmaceutical e-commerce within GRUPO SOMAR will undoubtedly drive industry innovation aimed at providing the most agile way to buy prescription drugs online. As well as, create the bases to be profiled within the main pharmaceutical companies in the country.

