It is not surprising that today the world is immersed in technology and digital media, today it is possible to carry out practically all kinds of tasks using a device that is connected to a network, derived from the pandemic, society gave account of a new potential within communication, work and in some way all the activities that can be carried out without the need to travel; For this reason, the market has found the future of internet advertising within the digital universe and for experts these are the companies that will dominate it.

For Mexico at present an approximate expense of 2,360.00 million in advertising is estimated; However, the internet advertising industry depends on search engines, which is why under the trend, platforms such as Meta and Google have done an excellent job, Meta from its ecosystem of digital platforms and Google from Alphabeta, achieving generate a strong consumer base derived from the current pandemic, which suggests constant growth for the next few years.

Advertising for the next few years

Due to the ravages caused by the current pandemic, which have generated delays in supply chains, product shortages and lack of social interaction, it has also generated enormous development in terms of technology issues, and communication networks, which has allowed companies to keep sales afloat thanks to publications and offers and the great potential that digital platforms mean, with which not only companies, but also entrepreneurs, since at present there is a generalized uncertainty due to how the market and advertising will evolve after the pandemic.

The global president of Business Intelligence noted that “new companies created during the pandemic have to advertise to find customers, while others have the ability to save money to stay in the minds of consumers.”

It is estimated that the advertising within Alphabet, Meta has had a growth of approximately 7 percent, representing approximately 77 billion with an estimated growth of about 13 billion more for the following year.

One of the strategies by which Meta has decided to grow is the trade and advertising of cryptocurrencies, this decision puts an end to a previous statement that prohibited advertising of any type of cryptocurrency, and it is now that the market will begin to evolve derived from You will be able to speak openly about this new economy within the Meta ecosystem and, therefore, within the main digital platforms.

Google has also bet on the trend of commerce within the era of cryptocurrencies and develops a tool which will allow making purchases, payments and other types of transactions with cryptographic objects, this search engine is currently one of the most popular and used by users, for Therefore, the information traffic generated annually is the perfect opportunity for all kinds of goods and services to be offered and to invest in advertising directed at specific audiences.

