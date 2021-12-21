

David trezeguet He is still linked to football after a long career as a player that led him to such diverse teams as Hercules, or River Plate. And it is that the former French international also has Argentine nationality, where a sports career began to take shape in the Platense, before flying to Monaco in 1995.

The illustrious striker, who scored 34 goals in 71 caps with the ‘bleus’, lived the meat of relegation with River, and 8 years after helping the club to return to the place it deserved, was part of the candidacy for the presidency of the Millionaires of Antonio Caselli. Trezeguet was going to return to River in the position of vice president in case of having been victorious. However, this was not the case, and he lost in the elections on December 4.

A few weeks later, and eligible as a coach for the RFEF and CONMEBOL, the Frenchman’s return to Latin America is approaching again. This time, to the club Emelec de Guayaquil, from the League of Ecuador. The entity is a leader in the South American country and culminated the last final phase of the national championship as a finalist. However, Trezeguet’s landing in Ecuador depends again on the Pepe Auad’s candidacy for the club’s presidency comes to fruition, and the former player can exercise his duties as sports director.