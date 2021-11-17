BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) – The three parties working to form an upcoming government coalition in Germany disagree on whether the European Union should qualify gas-fired power plants as a green investment as part of its climate goals, it showed on Wednesday a negotiation document.

As Germany is phasing out nuclear and coal plants, potential next German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, along with his center-left Social Democrats, are trying to convince potential Green coalition partners that natural gas is necessary as a bridge. to ensure energy security during the shift to a carbon neutral economy.

However, the Greens have so far resisted a draft coalition agreement, which calls on the European Union to include natural gas in its sustainable financing classification, according to a draft version of the coalition agreement consulted by Reuters.

Instead, the Greens want the three parties to include the following phrase in their coalition agreement: “The federal government will actively campaign against the consideration of nuclear energy and natural gas as sustainable technologies.”

The EU will introduce its green investment rankings in January, a common framework to guide asset managers within the bloc and make green activities more visible and attractive to investors.

The regulations also seek to end “greenwashing,” whereby organizations exaggerate their environmental credentials.

In their working document, the three parties have only agreed that the EU’s sustainable financial classification should be “ambitious and practical”, according to the preliminary version.

France wants the EU to include nuclear energy in the new framework, a demand that Germany strongly rejects.

To reach a compromise, the two largest EU Member States could agree that both nuclear power and natural gas are included in the EU’s sustainable financial classification during a transition period.

