Director Scott Derrickson revealed what Paul Rudd and Tilda Swinton’s first meeting was like.

Scott Derrickson, Director of Doctor Strange, has a great anecdote about Paul Rudd and Tilda Swinton. The two interpreters have had very important roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; the actor was in charge of giving life to Ant-manWhile the actress gave life to the Elder and although they were part of various films, the interpreters did not know each other before joining the studio. Luckily, the filmmaker was present at the first meeting between the two, which remained to be remembered.

Within the MCU, Paul Rudd was commissioned to be part of several films with Ant-Man. In addition to starring in two films of his character, the first in 2015 and the second in 2018; the actor also featured in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Now, you are ready to reprise the little superhero in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will hit theaters in 2023. Before this film, Doctor Strange 2 will have its premiere on the big screen. However, it is not yet known if it will feature the work of Tilda Swinton.

The first meeting

Even though Paul Rudd and Tilda Swinton appeared in Avengers: Endgame, the interpreters did not share scenes. Therefore, they did not have the opportunity to chat or meet. In this way, their first meeting happened outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe and director Scott Derrickson was present. Through your Twitter account, the filmmaker decided to publicize this funny anecdote, which fascinated the fans of both.

“I was with Tilda in a Berlin hotel lobby in 2016 when Paul Rudd unexpectedly walked in. They had not met, but she held out both hands to welcome him. She was wearing a typically daring glam-rock outfit. Rudd took her hands and said, “Well, you’re the coolest person.” wrote.