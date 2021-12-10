The Funniest Versions Of Monopoly To Give At Christmas And Enjoy Hours Of Fun With The Family

Because, after so long, there is nothing better than spending a date as important as Christmas with the family, the gifts that all members of the house will be able to enjoy are a great option to discover under the tree in the living room, and how can it not be? be otherwise, the classic Monopoly game and its many versions They will help us greatly to spend hours of fun with the little ones at home.

As the years have passed, this popular board game has released more and more versions with different licenses. These days, you can find a version of Monopoly with the theme of almost any movie., TV show or video game, among which we choose the most fun to hang out at home.

Cheat monopoly





Ok, maybe it is not good for children to cheat in children’s games, but in this version of Monopoly, it is exactly what makes it fun, since with the ‘cheat’ cards you can get out of yours to be the winner of the game… or suffer its consequences.

Monopoly fake money





In this version, all players run the risk that their fortune will be reduced to nothing, and this game includes a verifier with which you can find out if the other players’ tickets are false, an ingenious twist that everyone will be looking forward to of their movements.

Monopoly Super Mario Bros





To introduce the little ones of the house to the world of video games and board games alike, we have the Monopoly version of Super Mario Bros, a reinvention of the original board with motifs from the classic video game and with sound, which will keep the little ones entertained during quick games.

Monopoly Fortnite





To make it more eye-catching in the young audience, Monopoly bets on its gamer audience with this version of Fortnite in which it is not about accumulating profits, but about surviving longer in the game, exchanging money for points for each character.

Monopoly Dragon Ball





If there is an anime that has remained in the taste of several generations, it is undoubtedly Dragon Ball, which has its own version of Monopoly, where you will have to deal with the Red Ribbon Army and the Capsule Corp while investing in Kame Houses and Weather Chambers all over the board.

Monopoly Star Wars





Inspired by the rage of The Mandalorian series, this version of Star Wars for Monopoly takes us to explore and exchange objects that the most fans of the saga will be able to recognize, and that in the little ones it will surely arouse interest to enter this universe.

Monopoly Spain





Why not? Close the list of recommendations with the version that Monopoly dedicates to Spain: an edition where the classic rules of buying properties and building on them They take us on a journey throughout the national territory.

