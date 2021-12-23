The funniest memes to congratulate Christmas

Even though this 2021 The pandemic has returned to be the protagonist and right now we are in a situation that we did not want a few months ago, you may want to congratulate Christmas with other topics to vary the conversation a bit. Even so, it will be impossible not to receive messages regarding COVID, confinement, PCR or antigen tests that have become the last object of desire.

The memes are already a kind of “religion” that allow us to react quickly to events. In addition, as time goes by, the database of memes grows exponentially and it is rare that an event (be it the eruption of the volcano, the Christmas lottery draw, the COVID pandemic or a simple soccer match ) do not fill social networks with these funny images.

Although some have gone too far ahead, starting today “it’s okay” to start congratulating the holidays and Christmas on WhatsApp. Some will seek to be the funniest , others the hottest and others the deepest. Whatever you are, surely the Internet has a meme prepared for you to send to that WhatsApp group in which you participate so much or to send it to that special person privately.

Pandemic memes

How could it be otherwise, the COVID-19 coronavirus is already part of our lives. Some are scared, some tired, others waiting and others directly believe that it is all a montage. Whatever you are, these memes can be used to congratulate in an original way.

Lottery memes

Yesterday the traditional Christmas lottery draw was held and, most certainly, you have not received a single refund. If you want to share your sadness by making someone else smile, these are your months.

Christmas Eve Dinner Memes

Eating until you burst could perfectly be the motto of these dates. In addition, we concentrate dinners and meals on days in a row, which is a very interesting cocktail for our bodies.

Pet memes

Pets have endured us all year and now they will have to do it for a few more days. We do not recommend putting your dog in a Christmas headband or sweater unless it is for a quick photo. Here the resulting memes.

Memes for Christmas haters

You don’t like Christmas and you look a lot like the Grinch. However, you are not going to miss the opportunity to congratulate, in your own way, these dates.

Gift memes

Gifts are the protagonists of these dates, especially for the smallest of the house. In adults, Santa Claus may not bring us what we have asked for.

Various christmas memes

We did not know where to put it, so we have created this disaster drawer of various memes to congratulate Christmas.

Create your own meme

And if none of the above convinces you, you can always create a meme from a JPG, GIF or PNG image. For this, we can resort to Iloveimg, website to which we can upload the image or choose one from its database. Then we will add text and we will have the meme ready to be the king of congratulations.

We can also use Spark Adobe that allows us to create free memes by logging in for free with our Adobe account. It has many formats. Nor can we forget about Photo effects, another simple and direct website to create a meme in a few seconds.

Memes Websites

And if you didn’t like any of them or have any ideas to create them, we leave you several links to web pages with memes or collections of images that can get you out of a hurry to make an original or funny Christmas greeting.

