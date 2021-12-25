The funniest memes because of the rain that ruined Christmas Eve dinner in CABA and Greater Buenos Aires

The Christmas table moved indoors

Many families organized Christmas Eve dinner outdoors, but isolated rains took diners by surprise, who had to improvise and move the table indoors.

The announcement of the National Meteorological Service about the probability of rainfall in CABA and Greater Buenos Aires came at the last minute and broke the plans of people who shared food with relatives.

The fact quickly became one of the favorite conversation topics on social networks and these are some of the funniest memes that circulated on Twitter:

