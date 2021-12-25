The best thing about Christmas is the memes that come to us through the family’s WhatsApp group. From your cousin, your brother-in-law, your father and sometimes your grandfather. That is why we leave you a good battery so that you can triumph at this time with a lot of artillery.

Christmas 2020 was marked by being the Christmas of the pandemic and the coronavirus. Now, in 2021 things seem to look identical because of the Omicron variant.

But how we need a break the best thing is going to be that at these parties the memes go back to being the old ones, the classics, leaving those related to COVID19 for another moment, that we have to spend a lot of the day listening to about the happy virus.

Without further delay Let’s go with the best Christmas memes, those that involve Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day, because we will have another occasion to talk about New Year’s memes and images. There is time for everything.

Christmas eve memes

Christmas Eve dinner is the one that kicks off Christmas. And this means that an infinite tradition begins of eating a lot, talking with your brother-in-law, discussing politics, talking about economic management as if we were economists … and the memes must represent this.

We started strong that tonight deserves it. Let’s go there!

The influence of Games of Thrones and the Lord of the Rings is still noticeable in family groups since for something they were not two audiovisual works that broke records at the time.

One in the 2000s and the other in 2010. With this meme, if there is a geek, you will surely succeed.

As on Christmas Eve many of us are waiting for Christmas gifts and Santa Claus, with this meme laughing at the spelling of your family is sure to get a laugh.

Because we all have a first that does not write quite well and boasts about it.

If Christmas is characterized by something, it is by your family’s brother-in-law who gives you the tabar until the end of the night. He knows more than anyone and has the solution to all problems.

The only thing you have to worry about is that if you don’t have any such person in your family and no one is in charge of being the heavyweight on duty, be clear that the brother-in-law is you.

Classic where they exist, Han Solo’s is ideal for those of you who have a somewhat geek family and like Star Wars.

The problem is that each time we have younger relatives and we are older, so it is possible that the new generations will not catch it. It doesn’t matter, get strong, they can’t beat us with their new generation memes that nobody understands.

And for those who do not enjoy Christmas, this Sheldon Copper classic adding insecticide to the smell of the holidays is perfect.

Maybe a family member is offended, but Christmas is also a time to forgive and love, surely they take it with humor.

Christmas memes

Although they seem the same, Christmas is just the 25th, while Christmas Eve is the 24th, that is why each day has its specific memes, because to be funny you have to take the art of the meme professionally.

We go with the best memes of Christmas morning, the most awaited by good children.

That’s life, while some of us want to have the PS5 and Xbox Series X, others have to settle for the classic pack of socks and deodorant. It is a memes to laugh at oneself, which is the healthiest thing there is.

Of course, if in the family it is you who takes the good gifts and your cousin who never receives what he wants, you can send it to him to make him mad, that is very Spanish.

This is a classic on Christmas morning, where we are all looking forward to a gift with special enthusiasm but the packaging does not give us the option of harboring any hope.

How many times have we wanted to see a square package that would fit with the new iPhone 13 and we have really taken a funny t-shirt with a drawing? This is life.

And Christmas morning is also the morning of the lottery, for which we all have a tenth that will get us out of the poor.

Unfortunately the maxim of the lottery is that it never touches us, only the neighbor, but even so we cannot stop buying, lest it be that it stops once we do not buy …

Because a Christmas is not a Christmas if we do not put the cat, the animal that the human being loves the most and the animal that passes the most of the human being.

And we do not know why but cats love to destroy the Christmas tree, hence this Christmas meme is especially funny because on the one hand it congratulates you on Christmas and on the other it reminds you that you should keep the cat during the morning of December 25 .

And for everyone who hates Christmas, this meme is the perfect one. Because sometimes we forget that these dates are less happy for some. Either for whatever reason.

Despite this, it is time to put on a good face, smile and enjoy the family. But, if there is a place for a good meme, this one with the dog makes his intentions clear just before arriving at that Christmas meal that you don’t want so much.