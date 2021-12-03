Mergers and purchases between large companies are not as simple as it may seem, even if we talk about private companies that change from private hands to other private hands. These agreements must be submitted to the different arbitrators of the market, especially when we talk about heavy hitters like ARM and NVIDIA.

Two of the largest companies in the semiconductor market were going to join together since last September 2020. It was then that NVIDIA announced the purchase of ARM for the not inconsiderable figure of 40,000 million dollars, 25% more than what it cost ARM to Softbank a few years earlier. But now the FTC says no, that the agreement is not recommended and requires his government to stop it.

Mr President, here it smells like a monopoly

It has been the Federal Trade Commission of the United States, the same one that promoted the blockade of Huawei in North American territory, which has requested the blocking of this purchase agreement. From the FTC they have issued a statement in which they talk about the possible impact of this purchase on future generations of the ecosystem of both companies. In a word, monopoly. Or risk that there is one, which is almost the same.

“The FTC is calling for blocking the largest semiconductor chip merger in history to prevent a chip conglomerate from stifling the innovation pipeline for next-generation technologies.” – FTC Competition Office

The FTC speaks of this purchase agreement as the largest in the history of semiconductors and is that NVIDIA, a de facto giant of the sector, would buy the current owner and developer of the dominant lithography architecture in mobile phones, and possibly in a future of the PC world. The FTC believes that this agreement has serious implications for future developments as it is in too clear a dominant position that could block your competition.

“Tomorrow’s technologies depend on preserving today’s competitive, cutting-edge chip markets,” the FTC says in a statement requesting the United States Government to stop the agreement at a time when the semiconductor world is not going through its best moment. The manufacturing crisis continues to hit and threatens to affect the market until the second half of 2022.

The FTC says that there are three key markets that would be damaged by this purchase of ARM by NVIDIA: driver assistance systems in passenger cars, advanced network products and data centers, and cloud computing services. Curiously, mobile phone semiconductor market is not seen as at risk for the FTC, despite the fact that the purchase would make the owner of the architecture, ARM, change hands.

More information | FTC