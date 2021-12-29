The specialist DAMD has presented a body kit designed for the Suzuki Every. A package of improvements that is characterized by giving the small Japanese vehicle a front inspired by the classic Land Rover Defender. The preparer has also presented news for the Suzuki Spacia in parallel.

DAMD It is one of the most recognized and popular car preparers in Japan. A true specialist in modifying Suzuki brand models and giving them a totally new image. In recent times the aforementioned preparer has achieved great international recognition thanks to his very interesting improvement packages for the Suzuki Jimny.

Just a few years ago, his work on the Suzuki off-roader drew powerful attention. The reason? He turned the Jimny into a miniature Land Rover Defender. Now go back to take as reference the iconic Land Rover model. However, and on this occasion, the protagonist is none other than a kei go. More specifically the Suzuki Every. A model that we cannot find in this part of the world.

The DAMD preparer has presented a package of improvements for the Suzuki Every

The Suzuki Every sports a front-end inspired by the Land Rover Defender



The settings program Every Little D. stamps the front of the classic Defender on the Suzuki model. The front of the vehicle has been extensively redesigned to adopt the characteristic features of the British off-road vehicle. Among other things, the new round optical groups stand out, accompanied by small circular lights to act as flashing lights.

Other components to which we must pay special attention are, without a doubt, the new rectangular grille that contrasts with the tiny hood on which the Little D designation can be read. The front hood is finished in black and is combined with a discreet but evident defense that provides robustness to the set. The preparer has not given details about changes in the dimensions so we assume that they remain intact.

The current generation of Every was launched in 2015. This year it underwent a slight overhaul. It is powered by a 660 cc three-cylinder gasoline engine that develops a power of 64 CV. It is offered with front-wheel drive and / or all-wheel drive. You can also choose between a manual gearbox or an automatic one.

Suzuki Spacia Nomad, an interesting adventure-style kei car signed by DAMD

Suzuki Spacia Nomad, a kei car for adventurers



On the other hand, and in parallel, DAMD has taken advantage of the moment to present another program of adjustments in parallel. In this case for the Suzuki Spacia, another of the models that make up the offer of kei cars Suzuki in the Japanese market. The new Suzuki Spacia Nomad. A project designed especially for young and active audiences.

The enhancement package has been designed on the Spacia Gear variant. Other new features include a new grille, headlamp trims and aluminum-style accents. New plastic bumpers and roof bars allow for a more adventurous look.

In the mechanical section there are no news. The DAMD-prepared Suzuki Spacia is powered by an electrified three-cylinder engine that develops an output of 64 hp. Power is sent to both axles and therefore has all-wheel drive. All this is managed through an automatic gearbox type CVT.