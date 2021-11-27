The French Ultimate team has outlined all the details to make the leap to the WEC LMP2 category in 2022. After debuting in the European Le Mans Series (ELMS) this year with an Oreca 07-Gibson prototype, Rennes-based formation is ready to compete in the World Endurance, as long as your entry is approved by the selection committee of the contest. The objective of the structure is to maintain the 100% French alignment with which it has competed in most rounds of the ELMS and that the brothers Matthieu Lahay and Jean Baptiste Lahaye and the ‘Gentleman Driver’ François Heriau can be together.

Ultimate has competed within the LMP2 category of the ELMS in 2021, managing to add two fifth places as the best results in the first two races of the season. Two performances that had a jackpot, since the Ultimate team achieved the Pro-Am victory at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and was third within this subcategory at the Red Bull Ring. Before competing in LMP2, the French formation has been a regular actor on the LMP3 scene, with a third place in the final classification of the ELMS of 2019, season in which the team also achieved a victory within the category in Paul Ricard.

Sebastián Montoya: «The LMP2 has been the best car I have driven» Read news

If the team receives the go-ahead with a line-up made up of the Lahaye brothers – both ‘Silver’ drivers – and Heriau as the ‘Bronze’ driver, Ultimate will fight for the Pro-Am category of the LMP2 class of the World Endurance Championship. by Tech 1 Racing, a structure that has also supported them in the European Le Mans Series. The key point of the team’s proposal with this jump to the WEC is going to secure a place on the grid at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, since the great objective of the training is to debut in the classic of the French resistance in 2022.