Last May, the news broke that two of the telecommunications giants in Spain were negotiating a possible merger of their mobile networks in order to reduce costs. Both operators already had an agreement since 2019 and the idea was to extend it to large cities. The agreement would go beyond the main brands as a 50% owned subsidiary would even be created to bring together the employees of both companies.

Now, according to BFM TV (through Reuters), a well-known French media outlet, both companies were negotiating a full merger. Apparently, the talks were underway from mid-2020 to early 2021 but the idea was finally abandoned. And it was the fault of the French government.

France opposes the merger

Reuters tells that the attempted merger between the two companies ended on deaf ears after opposition from the French government, which owns 23% of Orange shares. The trans-Pyrenean state feared losing control over Orange after the possible merger with Vodafone, among other things because it was planned to move the headquarters of the new operator to London.

Although the attempted agreement was aborted for this reason, BFM TV says that both companies they could go on discussing a lesser caliber alliance that a complete merger, although it has not transpired what agreement would be talking about. Perhaps an agreement on infrastructure costs and expansion of 5G coverage in full European deployment of the fifth generation of mobile communications.

This merger between Orange and Vodafone would have generated the largest European telecommunications operator, surpassing all the major companies in the sector in the old continent, with an estimated income of 85,000 million euros per year. Be that as it may, it seems that we will not see that agreement reached unless the French government changes its mind or there are changes in its stake in Orange, something that seems to happen according to Martin Vial, director of the French state shareholders agency APE.

Via | Reuters