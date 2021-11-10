Netflix promised that it would bring its games to iOS users, and we already have them available: after releasing them on Android, the app now offers them on the iPhone. Are six free titles for Netflix subscribers They have neither ads nor in-app purchases.

It seems that the cake of series and movies falls short of Netflix, also that of documentaries: the streaming giant is willing to establish itself as emporium in all multimedia fields. Including that of games and starting with mobiles: its first six proposals are already available on most phones. They perfectly complement the television experience.

Netflix games: Strangers Things and many puzzles

As with Android, the first six Netflix games are found in a menu in the iPhone application, but they are not downloaded directly from there since Netflix behaves like a mere launcher– Each of the games must be installed through the App Store.

The “Games” carousel is now available on Netflix for iPhone and also for iPad. This kind of entertainment does not have its own category in the lower menu yet, as it does on Android, although it will surely arrive in future updates of the iOS app.

Next we leave you with the first six Netflix games for mobile phones and with the download shortcuts in the App Store.

Stranger Things 3: The Game. Retro graphics for an adventure centered on the plot of the third season.

Stranger Things: 1984. Action and adventure game based on the franchise that also boasted the 8-bit pixelated style.

Card Blast. Puzzle game based on poker cards with a certain Candy Crush air.

Shooting Hoops. Simple casual game in which you have to throw basketballs to beat the levels.

Teeter (Up). Game of puzzles and physics where you have to put patience avoiding obstacles until you sneak the ball.

Bowling Ballers. “Endless” style bowling game in which you have to overcome obstacles by obtaining as many bowling pins as possible.

The six games can be downloaded through the Netflix app or by accessing the App Store directly from the indicated links (they can also be found in the store search engine with the word “netflix”). All are free for those who are subscribed to Netflix, the games do not include advertising, are complete and do not have micropayments.