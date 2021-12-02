After months of relative calm and control it seems that what was feared is a reality. The fourth wave of Covid-19 in our country has already started or at least there are signs. It is the same trend that has occurred in Europe and the United States that are currently facing outbreaks. There are many factors that have led to this scenario, but now the important thing is to stay prepared for everything to come.

Why have there been outbreaks?

In this sense, one of the causes of this situation has been overconfidence. To date, more and more people return to their daily activities but do not respect hygiene and safety recommendations.

Similarly, the arrival of winter causes a drop in temperature and that could also be a factor that has caused a setback. While another that is just beginning but its real consequences are not yet known is the appearance of the Omicron variant. It has spread around the world fairly quickly and it is feared that it is more infectious and dangerous than the others. Although it is still too early to say so because it requires obtaining final results.

Concern for Mexico

Now, a sign that the fourth wave of Covid-19 has already started in Mexico is the first increase in the number of infections that was registered after months of decline. Based on what was published by The reasonIn week 46, which lasted from November 14 to 20, 17 thousand 564 new cases were reported. While in the previous one there were 16 thousand 334 infections. Therefore there was an increase of eight percent.

This situation can also be seen in the epidemiological risk traffic light. At one point there were 31 states in green and it was thought that at last the new normal could be returned. Although as a result of the increase in cases, some entities had to back down. For the fortnight from November 29 to December 15, five are now yellow, which means moderate risk. Is about Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Sonora.

But although there are already signs, it is feared that the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Mexico will arrive at the end of this 2021 around Christmas time. It was precisely the same thing that happened in 2020 when people who went out to celebrate without adequate protection suffered the consequences. At that time, a drastic increase in infections was observed that was about to cause the collapse of the hospital system in the country.