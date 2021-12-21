“Bullet time”

The sequence of Neo at the top of a skyscraper, fighting against the baddies, tilted in an unlikely way as the bullets arrive slowly and graze his body, is one of the most famous of the first episode of “Matrix”, a visual feat that later has been imitated by other mega-productions.

The camera moved freely around immobile characters, a special effect known as “bullet time,” recalls Dominique Vidal of the French special effects company Buf, who worked on three of the four episodes of the saga.

Before the Wachowskis, it was a French film director, Michel Gondry, who used this trick, albeit in a traditional way, for a video clip of the Rolling Stones (“Like a Rolling Stone”).

In “Matrix”, the then Wachowski brothers had the idea of ​​applying this new technique to combat scenes, an idea that required a waste of means, since the same scene had to be filmed simultaneously from dozens of different points of view.