Apple just launched iOS 15.2 beta 4 for all developers and users who have the beta profile installed. This is the second major update of iOS 15, which is already taking shape and will soon reach all users. Most likely, Apple will release the final version in the next few weeks.

Along with this new iOS beta, Apple has also released iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, macOS 12.1, and tvOS 15.2 beta updates, which will be released presumably at the same time.

What’s new in iOS 15.2

Everything seems to indicate that iOS 15.2 is a big update loaded with new features, throughout the previous betas we have found many important improvements. We have enhancements to Macro Mode, Digital Legacy, App Privacy Report, and other security enhancements.

For the moment we do not know the news that have arrived in the fourth beta of iOS 15.2, although being a version close to the final, perhaps we hardly have any relevant news.

How to install iOS 15 beta and compatible devices

If you want to try the beta versions of iOS 15, or iPadOS 15, on your iPhone or iPad, all you have to do is download the developer profile on your device. Your iPhone or iPad will restart, and then the update will appear to download in Settings> General> Software update.

As for the supported iPhones and iPads, this is the full list:

iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 mini.

iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone XS.

iPhone XS Max.

iPhone XR.

iPhone X.

iPhone 8.

iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone 7.

iPhone 7 Plus.

iPhone 6s.

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation).

iPhone SE (second generation).

iPod touch (7th generation).

All 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

9.7, 10.5 and 11-inch iPad Pro.

iPad Air 2

iPad Air 3.

iPad Air 4.

iPad 5 (2017)

iPad 6 (2018).

iPad 7 (2019).

iPad 8 (2020).

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 5.

