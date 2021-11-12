King of home-made desserts, sharing the podium with rice pudding and custard, flan has also suffered a certain hotel ignominy for a long time. The phenomenon of vanilla flan and the famous ‘powders’ to curdle puddings became popular, which did not help its popularization.

In theory, eggs, milk and sugar they are needed to make a flan with all the letters, and with its caramel, of course. This is why it is not surprising that more and more hoteliers are dignifying it in their kitchens.

Maybe start to live a boom as it happened to the cheesecake -which does not seem bad to us-, so I am going to bring you a few tricks so that your egg custard is creamier, tastier and more elegant than ever.





The ingredients, a few. The skill, something else. But there are certain tricks, balances in the quantities or a dose of patience with rest to turn a simple flan into a work of art in the domestic confectionery.

To take flan to a higher rung, we knocked on the door of four chefs who have elevated it to a new Olympus: Miguel Carretero, from the restaurant Santerra; Iván Domínguez, from the restaurant I swim; Mario Jimenez, from The Lighthouse of Cádiz, and Javier Quinones, director of the mexican restaurant Tepic.

The ingredients

The fewer ingredients a product has, the more difficult it is to make it perfect – unless we bet on first qualities. Miguel Carretero, from the Madrid restaurant Santerra, the key is to use free-range egg yolks and sheep’s milk. For Iván Domínguez, in search of creaminess, only egg yolk from the Galo Celta company, and for Mario Jiménez, not overdoing it with sugar.

Although later, each teacher has his booklet. In the latter case, the chef from Cádiz also add a hazelnut paste to your flan, It is also served together with an amontillado mascarpone as a classic crown.

Miguel Carretero justifies the use of free-range eggs or sheep’s milk beyond taste. “Yes, they know more, but they also have more fat and the result is better “, he considers.

Santerra’s flan has egg yolk, sheep’s milk and cream, as well as a pinch of sugar and a pinch of salt.

In any case, he prefers to play with a balance of cream. “The yolks give it more creaminess and this type of milk allows you to remove part of the cream. Before we made them only with cream and it was more like a crême brulee without movement, “he says.

The treatment

Mix well all the ingredients It is the second key to a good flan. The sugar must dissolve, the egg must integrate well with the milk and cream and the end result must not be cloying or too solid.

“We assemble the egg by machine, so that it is creamy, but that it does not take much air either. Hence, a cooking process to integrate all the elements,” says Mario Jiménez. “Bring the whipped egg, cream, milk, sugar and hazelnut paste to almost a boil“, he clarifies. The touch of hazelnut, which leaves that nuance of dried fruit, is brief but aromatic, about” 20 grams of hazelnut paste to make about 16 flans “.

It is not necessary to complicate life especially with the mixing of the ingredients, nor by the initial temperature of the mixture. “We put everything in the Thermomix and grind it until it is well integrated“, indicates Miguel Carretero.

The flan at El Faro de Cádiz is something more particular because it includes hazelnut paste.

For your Santerra batches, about twelve custards, indicates the following quantities: “twelve free-range egg yolks, 110g of white sugar, five grams of salt, 800ml of sheep’s milk and 200ml of cream”, explains the ingredients that will be crushed by the Thermomix.

A similar theory is presented by Iván Domínguez, who gets about 20 flans per batch, “although it depends on the size of the flan dishes.” 23 free-range egg yolks, half a liter of milk, half a liter of cream, 225 of sugar and five grams of salt. “We mix it with a mixer or with a mixer and let it rest at room temperature for 24 hours,” he explains.

Change the proposal of Tepic, which offers a Mexican-style flan something more sweet where there is also sweet corn. “We put in a can of sweet corn or a cooked corn on the cob, two whole eggs, a cup of evaporated milk, half a cup of condensed milk, 70g of cream cheese and we whisk everything together,” explains Javier Quiñones.

“It is better than for the corn flan Let’s use canned corn because they have a little water. When we liquefy we get a kind of porridge and if we see that it is very dense, we add a little water “, he indicates for a recipe that comes out of about six units.

Tepic flan is made with sweet corn and is made by mixing cream cheese, condensed milk and evaporated milk.

In proportions, Mario Jiménez from El Faro de Cádiz has it clear: “30% whole egg, 60% milk, 10% cream and then little sugar”, he synthesizes. And 20 grams of hazelnut paste.

Cooking and resting

Different ways to reach a common place, the oven, where there are also differences. Mario Jimenez He prefers to add hot water to start the cooking of the puddings. “Around half an hour after having preheated to 180º because it drops to 150º when we introduce them,” he says.

In addition, it recommends “not to remove the puddings directly when we remove them from the oven, but leave them in the water until it is lukewarm“Calculating about three hours, says the chef from Cadiz.

Miguel Carretero bet on 145º for between 37 and 42 minutes, Tightly covered with albal paper so that the water does not enter the flan, and then let them rest for a whole night in the same flanera and always filmed.

Surely, one of the great ‘secrets’ of Nado flan is the use of free-range egg yolks from Galo Celta.

Less complicated Iván Domínguez, that bet on the blast chiller after cooking your puddings. “Around 50 minutes at about 80º and then with the blast chiller we lower the temperature. At home, without blast chiller, about four hours.” It is convenient not to put it directly in the fridge because if we do not condense it, “he clarifies.

In any case, it also affects the importance of filming the flaneras well. “We use a steam oven and that is why we have to cover it with film so that the water from the oven does not enter the flans”, clarifies the chef from A Coruña.

As a final trick, Javier Quiñones recommends not complicating with the unmolding if we are newbies. “They can smear with butter or a spray with a fat, It does not matter whether the molds are made of silicone or metal. By using that fat, they come out on their own and you don’t have to put the knife in them, “he specifies.

Never straight from the fridge and a finishing touch

The cold, in addition to maintaining properties, also reduces the flavor and texture of the ingredients. For this reason, Iván Domínguez recommends “consuming it after four to five hours of tempering out of the fridge so the texture is much creamier. ”

Mario Jiménez, as a culmination, adds that amontillado mascarpone where whip cream, mascarpone cheese and a splash of raw amontillado to the recipe until everything is with the texture of a whipped cream.

