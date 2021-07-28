Everyone in our country has faced unexpected difficulties during this pandemic. We have also seen how some countries and some companies have had better results in their strategies to successfully overcome these challenges. The key is to focus on what is most important. It is essential for our country to have a strategic approach that becomes the basis for the principle of recovery. If we do it right, it will lead us to be stronger and more resilient in the post-crisis world. We have 4 great challenges that we must face decisively and with a sense of urgency. These 4 challenges are interconnected and taking key action will benefit everyone.

The first challenge is probably the most obvious: economic recovery. In 2020, more than 2 million formal jobs were lost, most of which belonged to women and young people, and the national GDP decreased by 8.3%. The recovery this year is expected to be around 5%. However, for this to happen, unprecedented support for businesses and citizens is needed. Our recovery will also depend to a large extent on large-scale vaccination against Covid-19 and on government policies and programs that promote private sector growth and urgent job creation.

The second challenge is that of Health. It is contradictory, but real spending on health (not counting spending on pensions) has dropped by approximately -1.5%. Beyond the fact that this is clearly insufficient in this pandemic, we must build for the future. Clearly, capacity constraints have also been a worrying factor. Covid-19 has highlighted obstacles in nearly every element of the healthcare value chain, including supply chains, preventive medicine, primary care, and hospital treatment facilities. Over the next several months, public health officials must have a dual focus on the surge in response and the distribution of the vaccine. In the medium and long term we must evaluate the ways in which we can make the health system more resilient to reduce the impact of future adverse events like this pandemic.

The third challenge is that of education. Virtually permanent closures across the country during the pandemic have caused delays for all students in Mexico. Most educators have worked tirelessly to offer distance learning to students, but resources have been limited and results have been uneven. UNICEF estimates that as a result of school closures, 24 million children have become at risk of dropping out of school and many of the 370 million children who depend on school meals could experience malnutrition. In addition to transforming traditional educational programs to make up for what was lost and better serve all students, we must also determine how to pave the way to a better future through adult education. Fighting unemployment and stimulating economic recovery will depend in part on adult retraining programs, including digital upgrading. Educational transformation at all levels should include a combination of digital empowerment, curriculum review, use of new learning methods, improvement of teacher capabilities, and structural redesign.

Finally, the fourth challenge that we must address with a great sense of urgency is that of National Security. Organized crime and crime in general has reached alarming levels, including of course domestic violence. We have also seen how even in some political events violent crimes have surpassed those of any other electoral period in the modern history of our country. To promote confidence in investors and peace in our citizens, this must be a matter of national priority.

In short, to reinvent a more sustainable future for Mexico we must address these four fundamental challenges. Although each challenge is individual, together they have significant interdependencies, so failure to address one is likely to have an adverse effect on the others. This is the reason why a plan at the executive, inter-secretarial and inter-sector levels will be fundamental to build our future in a sustainable way.

Luis Durán is General Director of Strategy Primus and President of the COPARMEX Dissemination Committee

