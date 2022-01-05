What is the challenge? Obviously, this transformation requires the strengthening of some elements of the organizational culture, leadership and even adding some that were not previously considered. Thinking about this, I would like to share some points that I have detected through my own experience, my work with other organizations and some recent studies that analyze the preferences of talent for work.

The First point It is the emotional connection with collaborators, which has become more important than ever, especially with remote work. Maintaining a sense of belonging and commitment to the objectives will depend on the level of attention we pay to their personal and family needs in order to operate in a suitable context in this modality.

Many of the people who work remotely have reported stress, but only some have received attention and support from their companies, so you have to go further and not think that keeping working in a remote scheme is synonymous with relaxation and comfort, when in reality it is not.

The second point It is the human level of leaders to give encouragement and support to their teams, thinking that this pandemic has brought an emotional drain on people. You just have to think of those who have lost a loved one, maybe a family member lost his job or had to change residence and if we add everything up, people are emotionally worn out.

Leaders must consider it to stay attentive to their needs, that is, to generate a level of empathy to encourage them to move forward, provide security and strength. A large number of employees value a company that provides support to spend time with their family (flexibility).

The third point corresponds to a variable of what I identify as the new leadership, and that the level of transformation and current changes warrant, the ability to convey our gratitude to our collaborators who have remained committed and who invest their time and effort every day to maintain the organization afloat.

For example, a leader who does not miss the opportunity to thank and not take everyone’s work for granted, this simple gesture can keep his team committed and despite difficult times motivates them to achieve their goals and generate work worthy of admiration. , even better than before the pandemic. So a more humane leadership is a variable that I identify as key to the new world of work that the pandemic left us.