

11/17/2021 On at 14:15 CET



The World Cup has entered its decisive phase, with three major prizes ahead (Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi) that will dictate the most exciting championship of recent years, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton separated right now by just 14 points. But while the current season is being worked out, andthe composition of the grid for 2022 has been completed, after this Tuesday Alfa Romeo has cleared the last doubt, confirming the Chinese Guanyu Zhou as a substitute for Antonio Giovinazzi. The Alpine quarry rider will be the partner of Valtteri Bottas , which in turn will leave the steering wheel of Mercedes to George Russell as already announced in summer.

Seven of the ten Formula 1 teams will not make driver changes next year, as together with Mercedes and Alfa Romeo, Williams has also had to fill Russell’s vacancy with Alex Albon, returning to the World Cup after losing his seat at Red Bull.

McLaren was the first team to speak out, renewing Lando norris with a multi-year contract in May. Alpine confirmed at the end of August that it would face the beginning of the new era with Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. Red Bull decided to trust one more year in Sergio Pérez. Pierre Gasly, who aspired to the Mexican position, stays with Yuki Tsunoda at the subsidiary AlphaTauri. In mid-September Aston Martin renewed Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel and a few days later Haas extended his current duo with Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher.