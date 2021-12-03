Spider-Man: No way is blowing up ticket sales figures around the world. In fact, it threatens to become a success on a scale similar to the already historic phenomenon of Avengers: Endgame of the Russo brothers. But also, it has done something else: rekindled interest in all incarnations of New York’s neighbor in pop culture. It is a journey through the history of the character. Also an interesting look at the way in which mass culture analyzes its favorite characters.

Spider-Man has been the center of interest in film and television. Whether because of his quality as a common man turned hero or because of his humanity, Spidey is the favorite superhero of several generations. It is because of his ability to demonstrate a sense of heroism more related to faults and imperfections, than with faultless conduct.

To date, Peter Parker, the ordinary boy par excellence has lived all kinds of experiences. From mourning to love, from the benefits of fatherhood to the temptation of the darkest part of his powers. Spider-Man has become the most human hero of all. And perhaps, also the one destined to form a special part of the collective imagination in a privileged place.

Undoubtedly, for that reason, the television and film tour Spider-Man has been especially bizarre and at times unnerving. We leave you a short list of all the incarnations and versions of the friendly neighbor of New York that you surely do not know.

‘Spider-Man’, by Donald F. Glut, or the short ever authorized

At present, fan film they are an essential part of the resources fans use to express their devotion to characters and stories. But during the sixties and sixties they were quite a rarity. Also a type of visual experiment that cemented careers and new visual experiences.

It is no coincidence that the first of all, or at least, of which we have news, is one dedicated to Spider-Man filmed in 1969 by Donald F. Glut. By then, the character was a publishing success and his influence was definitive in a novel conception of the hero. The then twenty-something director, directed, wrote and starred the first adaptation Stan Lee and Steve Ditko’s storyline with minimal resources.

Of course, he had no rights, and despite Glut’s good intentions, he immediately ran into trouble with the law. However, that did not stop Glut, who over the years continued filming fan movies of different quality. In the end, the filmmaker was hired by Famous Monsters magazine for Forrest Ackerman. Decades later, Glut would pursue a career as a highly successful comic book writer.

‘Spidey Super Stories’ by The Electric Company

The most curious attempt to lead to live action New York’s friendly neighbor was starred by actor and dancer Danny Seagren. The children’s series The Electric Company included Spider-Man in 1974 among his guests.

It was a silent version that only spoke through animated balloons. However, it was the first time that the character arrived on television legally and also in his recognizable red and black suit.

‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, by EW Swackhamer, now on television

With rights, endorsement by Marvel, and a relatively high budget to date, Spider-Man hit the screens with a feature film in 1977. The movie The Amazing Spider-Man, by EW Swackhamer for CBS, it was a confusing but well intentioned experiment. Upon release, it was not very clear whether it was a standalone film or part of a larger project. Starring actor Nicholas Hammond, it ended up having international distribution and discrete earnings.

In the end, he ended up becoming the pilot for the series of the same name that aired two years later. With one season and 14 episodes, it became a financial risk for CBS due to its high production costs. It ended up being canceled the same year as its premiere.

Between 1980 and 1990, a relaunch of the show was attempted that would serve as a sequel to the original story. The intention was to create a crossover between the characters of the series and The Incredible Hulk, by then of enormous popularity. But various financial and creative problems and the illness and death of Bill Bixby (Bruce Banner in fiction) ruined the project.