The pandemic continues to alert the world after learning in South Africa that there is a new variant of global covid-19 that has been baptized as an omicron and of course, it has not taken time to discover that there is a movie with the same name, and some others works of fiction that have incorporated it into their title and plots. The Italian ‘Omicron’ is a hilarious science fiction splatstick comedy that has come has become viral on social networks.

It is not so strange that a work of science fiction has a similar title, since the virus has been named thus to continue with the series of names that begin with letters of the Greek alphabet. Thus, we went from the Alpha and Delta variants to Omicron, for which two letters ‘nu’ and ‘xi’ were omitted. This use should not be new since ὂμικρόν (Ο ο), is the fifteenth letter of the alphabet and literally means “or small”.





A precedent nominated for the Golden Lion

Now let’s think about the number of sci-fi movies that incorporate this alphabet into their titles, and it won’t surprise us that the name of the new variant matches that of some movies that deal with aliens. One of them is ‘Omicron’ (1963), directed by Ugo Gregoretti and is about an alien who gets into the body of an earthling to learn and collect data about Earth, although he is more of a forward agent for an invasion.

There was a bit of confusion in networks due to a false poster in which the name was changed to ‘The Omicron Variant‘, even changing the poster with a mix of images from ‘Encounters in the fourth phase’ (1974) and ‘The Andromeda threat’ (1971). However, the original does exist and had some repercussion at the time. The adventures of the alien, who comes from a planet called Ultra, narrate his attempts to conquer Earth trying to understand the human race.

This plot and development is very, very similar to that of the recent ‘Resident Alien’ series, among others, and is that in the film we see many of the tropes that we will see in many later science fiction films, especially the fragment in which the alien starts reading books in a matter of seconds, absorbing information and culture of the human race at high speed, a scene that the American film ‘Short Circuit’ (Short Circuit, 1985) would replicate practically step by step with the robot Number 5.

It was not the only movie to get ahead

The narrative style is fast-paced, pure comic strip and in the style of ‘The Three Stooges’, which sometimes brings to mind the future cinema of Sam Raimi. ‘Ómicrón’ was starred by actors such as Renato Salvatori, Mara Carisi, FGustavp D´Arpe, Gaetano Quartararo, Dante Di Pinto and Rosemary Dexter, who debuted this film, which it even got a Golden Lion nomination at the Venice International Film Festival.

But she is not the only one who got ahead of the virus. In fact, the most recent ‘The visitor from Planet Omicron’ (2013) is also about an alien (who travels by motorcycle), but this one does carry a deadly virus that threatens Earth, which creates an unsettling coincidence. The name Omicron appeared in the ‘Futurama’ series in which there were, again, aliens who were called omicronians, because of their origin, the planet Omicron Persei 8.





In Spain, the youtuber El Chico Morera, who also directs cinema, has a short film also called Omicron. In 1999, another sci-fi medium-length film was called ‘Project Omicron’, so in the end, not such a miraculous coincidence or a premonition that we were doomed, but an inseparable historical relationship of the use of the Greek alphabet with science, and by obvious proximity the cinematographic (and literary) genre of science fiction.

The only thing we can draw as a conclusion is that it seems that to remember the black and white cinema of before the 70s, a world catastrophe is needed.