EFE.- The Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, and his Canadian counterpart, Mélanie Joly, spoke on Tuesday about energy, migration and the elections in Nicaragua, among other topics, during a meeting in Mexico City on the eve of the North American leaders’ summit.

“Great meeting. We discussed the strong relationship between Canada and Mexico and the importance of trade and investment, including in the mining and energy sector“Announced the Canadian Foreign Minister on her social networks.

After the meeting at the Mexican Foreign Ministry, Joly revealed that they also addressed “the situations in Nicaragua, Venezuela, Haiti and collaboration on migration.”

“I look forward to working closely and meeting again soon at the North American Leaders Summit to discuss shared priorities and find North American solutions to the challenges of today and tomorrow,” concluded the Canadian minister.

For his part, Foreign Minister Ebrard said on Twitter that he had “the honor of receiving and talking” with the new Canadian minister and predicted “relevant coincidences and a good relationship” at the leaders summit on Thursday.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, will meet for the first time in person next Thursday in Washington.

The last summit between the leaders of North America, known as the “Three Friends”, took place in Canada in 2016 and stopped during the presidency of Donald Trump in the United States (2017-2021).

On the meeting table there are commercial issues related to the free trade agreement between the three countries (T-MEC), the fight against the covid-19 pandemic, the environment and the migratory situation.

Although it is not on the official meeting agenda, the appointment will take place at a time of tension due to the electricity reform proposal of the Mexican president that limits the participation of national and foreign private companies in the sector.

