Ford’s sales figures in the European market during the first half of 2021 show the trend changes that are being experienced in dealerships. The small SUVs are gaining ground and, proof of this, is that the Ford Puma, has been able to unseat the Fiesta as the best-selling Ford model in Europe.

The “SUV fever»That we are living in Europe is very far from remitting. SUVs have established themselves as the type of vehicle most in demand at dealerships and are, along with electrified cars, the particular “locomotive” that is driving new car registrations. In addition, in turbulent times, they are acting as a stopper to avoid a greater collapse of the records.

One of the most obvious proofs that this change in trend that has been experienced in European dealerships is in the Ford brand and, more specifically, in the small SUV segment. The SUVs that compete in the B segment continue to increase their market share compared to traditional utility vehicles. At the close of the first half of this year, a very revealing event has taken place. The Ford Puma has ousted the Fiesta as the best-selling Ford in Europe.

The Ford Puma is achieving excellent sales figures in Europe

Ford Puma displaces Fiesta in Europe

In the Ford range, the Puma has been able to prevail over the traditional leaders of the company in the European territory. The Ford Fiesta and the Ford Focus. In addition, and not least, it is the first time that the best-selling Ford model in Europe is an SUV. In the period between the months of In January and June 2021, 83,266 units sold of the Puma have been counted. The second place is for the Ford Transit Custom with 70,604 copies sold. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Fiesta with 63,078 units.

A few years ago the American manufacturer opted to make a radical turn to the product strategy that it had been maintaining by putting all the focus on SUVs and pick-ups. Of the ten best-selling Ford models in Europe in the first half, only the Fiesta and Focus were in the traditional categories. By the way, the Focus was in sixth position.

The 10 best-selling Ford cars in Europe in the first half of 2021

Ranking Model Sales 2021 (Jan-Jun) 1 Ford Puma 83,246 2 Ford Transit Custom 70,604 3 Ford Fiesta 63,078 4 Ford Kuga 61,994 5 Ford Transit 54,673 6 Ford Focus 48,651 7 Ford ranger 29,910 8 Ford Transit Connect 20,809 9 Ford EcoSport 14,390 10 Ford Tourneo Custom 12,945

Video comparison of the Ford Puma with one of its most direct rivals, the Hyundai Kona

The Puma SUV began its commercial journey back in 2019. Its entry on the scene allowed the brand to offer a more attractive, dynamic and youthful alternative to the veteran Ford EcoSport. Throughout the turbulent 2020 marked by the pandemic, the Puma was the third best-selling Ford model in the European market, behind the Focus and Fiesta. The tables have turned. And for this, the drops of 40% for the Focus and 9.4% for the Fiesta have been decisive.

The setback experienced by these two models in the first semester is even more dramatic if we take into account that, in 2020, for much of that period of time European dealerships were closed due to the measures imposed to fight the pandemic of the coronavirus.

The strong sales that the Puma has been reaping So far in 2021 they have allowed it to be ahead of very important rivals, such as the Hyundai Kona and the Dacia Duster. However, it was not able to beat the 2008 Peugeot or the Renault Captur, two of the best small SUVs.