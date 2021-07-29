The Ford Puma enriches its offer with the arrival of the Design versions. Building on existing trim levels in Ford’s SUV range, the relationship between equipment and price has been significantly improved. This will allow to continue boosting the sales of this model.

Ford is making major adjustments to the range of its popular B-segment SUV. The Ford Puma offering will be enriched by the introduction of the new versions Design. Taking as a starting point certain trim levels that we can already find in the Puma configurator, some versions have been given life that offer a more attractive sale price.

The landing on the European market of the new puma it has been marked by commercial success. However, this model struggles in a category where the competition is voracious. And it is that, it must face the best small SUVs. In segment B there is no room for doubt and therefore, with these versions Ford hopes to continue encouraging the sales of an SUV that is already a central pillar on which much of its European range is based.

The Ford Puma incorporates the new Design versions into its range

The range and equipment of the new Ford Puma Design



Ford has built on the Titanium and ST-Line X trim levels to bring the new Design versions to life. We list below the featured standard equipment

offered by each of these new endings:

Titanium Design

17 inch wheels

Halogen headlights

LED lights for daytime running

Front center armrest

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Fabric upholstery

Shift lever knob finished in leather

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

Lane Departure Warning

Collision alert with low speed activation

Hill start assistant

Automatic lights and rain sensor

Front and rear parking sensors

Bluetooth

Front USB connection

Digital radio

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Cruise control and speed limiter

Automatic air conditioning

Power windows

Smart key

Interior rear view mirror with automatic anti-glare function

Heated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors

Height and depth adjustable multifunction steering wheel covered in leather

Central locking with remote control

ST-Line X Design (adds)

18-inch light-alloy wheels

Height-adjustable passenger seat

Gear lever knob finish in aluminum and leather

Fog lights

Eight-inch touchscreen navigation system

ST-Line X exterior and interior package

Video comparison of the Ford Puma with one of its main rivals, the Hyundai Kona

The engines of the new Ford Puma Design



With regard to the mechanical section, gasoline and 48 Volt Light Hybrid Technology (MHEV) they are protagonists. On the one hand we have a 1.0-liter EcoBoost 125 hp gasoline engine and a 1.0-liter EcoBoost 155 hp engine. Both are electrified with the light hybrid system and are offered with both a manual gearbox and an automatic transmission.

There is also an alternative for those drivers who continue to bet on diesel. It’s about a 120 hp 1.5-liter EcoBlue engine combined with a six-speed manual gearbox. All models are front-wheel drive.

Ford Puma Design prices in Spain

Mechanics Titanium Design ST-Line X Design 1.0 EcoBoost 125 CV 6v MHEV € 21,990 € 24,769 1.0 EcoBoost 125 CV Aut. 7v MHEV € 23,648 € 26,426 1.0 EcoBoost 155 CV 6v MHEV – € 25,339 1.0 EcoBoost 155 CV 6v MHEV – € 26,996 1.5 EcoBlue 120 CV 6v € 23,368 –

Prices valid from July / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

It is important to note that the light hybrid versions of the Puma, being classified as a hybrid car, bring with them the ECO environmental label DGT, which is already a determining factor when buying a new car in the Spanish market.