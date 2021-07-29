The Ford Puma enriches its offer with the arrival of the Design versions. Building on existing trim levels in Ford’s SUV range, the relationship between equipment and price has been significantly improved. This will allow to continue boosting the sales of this model.
Ford is making major adjustments to the range of its popular B-segment SUV. The Ford Puma offering will be enriched by the introduction of the new versions Design. Taking as a starting point certain trim levels that we can already find in the Puma configurator, some versions have been given life that offer a more attractive sale price.
The landing on the European market of the new puma it has been marked by commercial success. However, this model struggles in a category where the competition is voracious. And it is that, it must face the best small SUVs. In segment B there is no room for doubt and therefore, with these versions Ford hopes to continue encouraging the sales of an SUV that is already a central pillar on which much of its European range is based.
The range and equipment of the new Ford Puma Design
Ford has built on the Titanium and ST-Line X trim levels to bring the new Design versions to life. We list below the featured standard equipment
offered by each of these new endings:
Titanium Design
- 17 inch wheels
- Halogen headlights
- LED lights for daytime running
- Front center armrest
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Fabric upholstery
- Shift lever knob finished in leather
- Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)
- Lane Departure Warning
- Collision alert with low speed activation
- Hill start assistant
- Automatic lights and rain sensor
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Bluetooth
- Front USB connection
- Digital radio
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Cruise control and speed limiter
- Automatic air conditioning
- Power windows
- Smart key
- Interior rear view mirror with automatic anti-glare function
- Heated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors
- Height and depth adjustable multifunction steering wheel covered in leather
- Central locking with remote control
ST-Line X Design (adds)
- 18-inch light-alloy wheels
- Height-adjustable passenger seat
- Gear lever knob finish in aluminum and leather
- Fog lights
- Eight-inch touchscreen navigation system
- ST-Line X exterior and interior package
Video comparison of the Ford Puma with one of its main rivals, the Hyundai Kona
The engines of the new Ford Puma Design
With regard to the mechanical section, gasoline and 48 Volt Light Hybrid Technology (MHEV) they are protagonists. On the one hand we have a 1.0-liter EcoBoost 125 hp gasoline engine and a 1.0-liter EcoBoost 155 hp engine. Both are electrified with the light hybrid system and are offered with both a manual gearbox and an automatic transmission.
There is also an alternative for those drivers who continue to bet on diesel. It’s about a 120 hp 1.5-liter EcoBlue engine combined with a six-speed manual gearbox. All models are front-wheel drive.
Ford Puma Design prices in Spain
Prices valid from July / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions
It is important to note that the light hybrid versions of the Puma, being classified as a hybrid car, bring with them the ECO environmental label DGT, which is already a determining factor when buying a new car in the Spanish market.