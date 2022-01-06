The Ford Galaxy is about to put an end to its life on the market. After three generations on sale, since it was released in the mid-90s, it is about to come out without making much noise, despite the fact that the brand implemented important novelties shortly before the end of the year.

The Ford Galaxy leave the market. The minivan of the oval brand has disappeared after three generations on sale, and weathering as best it has been the onslaught of the SUV in its own range of models, one of the few models with this type of body that was very attractive in previous decades and that has been enduring, while many have died in slow agony resisting to leave.

The truth is that the Galaxy had its days numbered, but it still had a few months to completely succumb. In fact, just over a month ago Ford announced important, and interesting, news for this model. It abandoned the diesel versions and left everything in the hands of a self-recharging hybrid version equipped with a gasoline engine and more than outstanding performance, with no less than 190 hp. In addition, it had the ECO label, thanks to a battery with a capacity of only 1.1 kWh for just a couple of kilometers of autonomy.

The Ford Galaxy 2022, a surviving 7-seater minivan that reaches the end

The Ford Galaxy is one of the last minivans for sale

The configuration of this seven-seater model was not exactly to have electric autonomy, but to offer really low fuel consumption, while reducing CO2 emissions. extending the capacity of the fuel tank up to about 1100 kilometers, approximately, without refueling. But the model has started to disappear from the firm’s stocks in Europe. Although it appears in the list of models in the range, and can be configured, when checking stock no model appears, which means that the Valencian plant of Almussafes no longer has units.

And neither will there be, because the third generation already It has completed its life cycle of seven years since it was presented at the Paris Motor Show in October 2014. Since configurations are still allowed, only ordered units will be produced, available with a single trim level, leaving the market in the coming months. It won’t take long to do it, well the Mondeo will also cease production next March, leaving all the capacity of the Valencian factory to the Kuga, and facing a remodeling to house the manufacture of a new electric model before the middle of the decade.