The range of the Ford Galaxy has been significantly reduced. Ford has chosen to withdraw diesel engines from the offering. It is now only possible to configure this interesting seven-seater minivan with hybrid mechanics (HEV). A model available with a single trim level. It stands out for its complete equipment and for wearing the ECO label.
It is still possible to find units of the Galaxy with a diesel engine. A block 2.0 TDCi that had been offering in 150 CV and 190 CV. Sadly, stringent emissions regulations force Ford to place particular emphasis on electrification. What’s more, the Ford S-Max has suffered the same fate and is now only offered with a hybrid powertrain.
The equipment of the Ford Galaxy Hybrid
In addition to reducing the offer to a single engine, if we go into the Galaxy configurator we will only find a trim level called Titanium. This completion stands out for offering a very large endowment. An endowment that can be improved through the list of options. We list below the featured standard equipment:
- LED fog lights
- Rain sensor
- Heated and electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear view mirrors
- Automatic lights on
- Central locking with remote control
- Power windows
- Height and depth adjustable leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel
- On-board computer
- Keyless start system
- Emergency braking system
- ABS
- Sliding seat in the second row
- Adaptive cruise control
- Traffic sign recognition
- Ford MyKey Gen II
- Ebony upholstery
- Light alloy wheels
- Third row of seats
- Front center armrest
- Heated, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function
- Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain) and knee
- Lane Departure Warning
- Hill start assistant
- Halogen headlights
- LED lights for daytime running
- USB and AUX connection
- Bluetooth
- 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Interior rear view mirror with automatic anti-glare function
- Two-zone climate control
The hybrid engine of the Ford Galaxy
Taking into account that conventional mechanics have disappeared from the Galaxy range, how is the only motorization that remains available? Ford’s minivan is betting everything on electrification and can only be configured with a hybrid mechanics. A propulsion system that develops a power of 190 hp and 200 Nm of maximum torque.
Under the hood is a 2.5-liter Duratec gasoline engine. A four-cylinder block that is accompanied by a small electric motor. All this is managed through a CVT type gearbox. Power is sent to the front axle. Most importantly, a 1.1 kWh lithium-ion battery allows you to enjoy a small autonomy in 100% electric mode.
Price of the Ford Galaxy Hybrid in Spain
The hybrid powertrain enables the Galaxy to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 10 seconds and reach a top speed of 185 km / h. It declares an average fuel consumption of 6.5 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 148 g / km. Being a hybrid car it looks like DGT ECO environmental badge
(General Directorate of Traffic) with all the mobility advantages that this entails.