The range of the Ford Galaxy has been significantly reduced. Ford has chosen to withdraw diesel engines from the offering. It is now only possible to configure this interesting seven-seater minivan with hybrid mechanics (HEV). A model available with a single trim level. It stands out for its complete equipment and for wearing the ECO label.

It is still possible to find units of the Galaxy with a diesel engine. A block 2.0 TDCi that had been offering in 150 CV and 190 CV. Sadly, stringent emissions regulations force Ford to place particular emphasis on electrification. What’s more, the Ford S-Max has suffered the same fate and is now only offered with a hybrid powertrain.

Ford reduces the Galaxy range to exclusively offer hybrid mechanics

The equipment of the Ford Galaxy Hybrid



In addition to reducing the offer to a single engine, if we go into the Galaxy configurator we will only find a trim level called Titanium. This completion stands out for offering a very large endowment. An endowment that can be improved through the list of options. We list below the featured standard equipment:

LED fog lights

Rain sensor

Heated and electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear view mirrors

Automatic lights on

Central locking with remote control

Power windows

Height and depth adjustable leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

On-board computer

Keyless start system

Emergency braking system

ABS

Sliding seat in the second row

Adaptive cruise control

Traffic sign recognition

Ford MyKey Gen II

Ebony upholstery

Light alloy wheels

Third row of seats

Front center armrest

Heated, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain) and knee

Lane Departure Warning

Hill start assistant

Halogen headlights

LED lights for daytime running

USB and AUX connection

Bluetooth

8-inch touchscreen multimedia system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Interior rear view mirror with automatic anti-glare function

Two-zone climate control

The hybrid engine of the Ford Galaxy

Taking into account that conventional mechanics have disappeared from the Galaxy range, how is the only motorization that remains available? Ford’s minivan is betting everything on electrification and can only be configured with a hybrid mechanics. A propulsion system that develops a power of 190 hp and 200 Nm of maximum torque.

This is the interior of the Ford Galaxy with self-recharging hybrid mechanics

Under the hood is a 2.5-liter Duratec gasoline engine. A four-cylinder block that is accompanied by a small electric motor. All this is managed through a CVT type gearbox. Power is sent to the front axle. Most importantly, a 1.1 kWh lithium-ion battery allows you to enjoy a small autonomy in 100% electric mode.

Price of the Ford Galaxy Hybrid in Spain

Mechanics Titanium 2.5 FHEV 190 CV CVT € 47,338

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

The hybrid powertrain enables the Galaxy to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 10 seconds and reach a top speed of 185 km / h. It declares an average fuel consumption of 6.5 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 148 g / km. Being a hybrid car it looks like DGT ECO environmental badge

(General Directorate of Traffic) with all the mobility advantages that this entails.