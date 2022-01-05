

All footballers and coaches who access the changing rooms in the French first and second division They will have to have a covid test done 48 hours before each game, whether they are vaccinated or not, to try to contain the infections, according to the new health protocol for clubs.

The information site RMC Sport revealed on Tuesday the content of the evolutions of this protocol of the Professional Football League (LFP), which also includes the new periods of isolation, which are the same as those established by the French Government in general.

That means that for a person who has tested positive for coronavirus, isolation passes from ten to seven days, or even five if a negative test is achieved.

In practice, a player will be able to restart training after the isolation period is over; but apart from the group and always on condition of not having symptoms, he will be able to return to work with his colleagues once he has a negative test.

The rule that a team must have 20 players from a list of 30 in order to play a match remains unchanged.

The stadiums can accommodate a maximum of 5,000 spectators and each one must be assigned a seat one meter apart from the person closest to them.

Spectators are obliged to wear a mask from the age of 6 and, as before, they will have to present the health certificate. If the bill now being processed by the French Parliament goes ahead in less than two weeks as planned, it will be necessary to show that the vaccination schedule has been completed.

No food or drinks may be sold on soccer fields to limit risks.