Flori Marquez, co-founder of cryptocurrency custodian BlockFi, said that rising price action, new talent, and regulatory clarity will combine to create a FOMO atmosphere for crypto adoption in 2022. In an interview with Yahoo Finance On Friday, Márquez also shared insights on the industry’s growth in 2021.

Marquez suggested that cryptocurrencies have become “more passable” for the average consumer than in 2016. He explained that other major drivers of growth in 2022 will be the large number of qualified experts coming to work in the crypto sector and regulatory clarity.

The statistics you cited set a very positive foundation for growth in 2022. According to the BlockFi study, one in 10 people plan to give away cryptocurrencies for the holidays this year:

“Around two-thirds of Americans prefer to talk about cryptocurrencies, compared to five years ago, when only 1% of people had bought or sold cryptocurrencies, and 50% of Americans had never heard of cryptocurrencies. Five years ago”.

BlockFi’s internal metrics are also indicative of growing adoption. In the first year of your reward card operation, 75,000 people signed up. Márquez noted that the figure is “absolutely huge because most fintech companies expect to see some 10,000 credit cards in their first year.”

More interesting for the FOMO in 2022 is the revelation that for the “Most of Blockfi’s clients, when they receive a BTC reward, they don’t sell it for fiat.”

These discoveries reflect broader adoption trends across the cryptocurrency space, especially among the very young. A recent CNBC poll revealed that 83% of millennial millionaires currently own some form of cryptocurrency. Making “Hodl” is catching on among BlockFi customers, 38% of customers do not plan to sell their assets, and only 6% plan to reduce their exposure to cryptocurrencies in the next year.

For Marquez, however, the bottom line is the festive moment when new regulations and new talents enter the cryptocurrency space. He commented that crypto assets and financial technologies have greatly attracted people looking to learn something new and expand their careers:

“So I think we are going to see more talent moving from other more traditional industries to the crypto and fintech sector. And the last thing I think we will see in 2022 is some regulatory clarity.”

As families gather during the festive season with the price of Bitcoin (BTC) holding steady above $ 48,000, a highly accentuated and anticipated FOMO atmosphere could drive both prices and adoption in 2022.

