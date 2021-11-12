Who wouldn’t want to travel in a flying taxi? Enjoying the aerial view while commuting comfortably from home to work seems closer than you think.

Volocopter, a German aircraft manufacturer, has completed the first public test flight manned in Seoul, South Korea, which puts them one step closer to putting this urban mobility option at the service of the South Korean population, which would reduce travel times. Florian Reuter, CEO of Volocopter, has the goal of commercializing the flying taxi in 2025 in South Korea and the South Korean government supports it.

Flying Taxi: Mission Accomplished

The test of flying taxi with crew, it was carried out at the Gimpo International Airport and it took 5 minutes to travel a distance of approximately 3 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of 50 meters and maximum speeds of 45 km / h. This has been another success for the German company in its plan to introduce air taxis globally.

Seoul is the second city in Asia to test the surprising flying taxi, in 2019 an envelope was made the Marina Bay area of ​​Singapore, the model of flying taxi used was the 2X. This flight covered a distance of approximately 1.5 km and lasted two minutes at an average altitude of 40 m.

Photo: Volocopter

The future of urban air mobility

The flying taxi It is not the only Volocopter project, the company is betting on the future of urban air mobility and has been leading this sector for several years now with a family of electrically powered airplanes that can carry passengers.

This company dedicated to electric vertical take-off and landing or eVTOL (all-electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft is the only one that has obtained design and production organization approvals from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

Photo: Volocopter

Volocopter continues with its plan to bring the flying taxi to the global market in the future and is scheduled to carry out a public test flight at Incheon airport, South Korean city, this November 16. This test will be attended by the president of Incheon International Airport Corporation and the mayor of the metropolitan city of Incheon.

Hopefully these tests continue successfully and soon we can travel in the futuristic flying taxi.