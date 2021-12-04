Kiersey Clemons, who will play Iris West in The Flash, touched on her return in the role. The artist played the character in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

DC You need next year to be able to compete face to face with Marvel at cinema. Despite the fact that both companies have a large audience in comics, and even the former surpasses the latter in many written stories, for this one the big screen has been a great challenge, as it has not been able to fully convince the public. This situation has a very notorious direct implication and that is that the same success is not perceived at the box office, since ‘La Casa de las Ideas’, now allied with Disney, cruelly overwhelms its competition constantly in the box office. However, next year, with productions such as The batman or The Flash, the story could change.

The latter is a long-awaited work, as it is known that it will be based on Flashpoint. History suggests that, after traveling back in time, Barry Allen puts reality at risk. Thus, to try to save his mother in the past, he shakes the whole present. For this, there will be many returns.

Thus, one of the characters rescued from the ‘Snyderverse‘for this installment is the version of Kiersey clemons from Iris West. The celebrity confessed how it felt to return to the role after a long time. He can not believe it.

“It didn’t seem real. Nothing of that. From the day I started to the day I finished. Because we waited so long that I was like, ‘I’m not really here right now. It felt very… it felt weird. I am not going to lie. It felt weird because it’s been a long time. Yes. Iris has grown up and is a different version of what I might have had an idea of ​​what it would be like.

It was a discovery and it was really exciting. Honestly, it’s been a long time. At first I came to the movie excited to be working with who the director was at the time, but also excited to be in a superhero movie. Now, it’s less about the movie. I’m excited for Andy, who is our director now, but now it’s more, I’m excited for the people who are excited, and who have been commenting on my ‘Iris West’ photos for five years. This is for them“Mentioned the actress.

To find out, with total security, we will have to wait until November 4, 2022, the date that is scheduled for the premiere of The Flash.

Source: Discussing Film