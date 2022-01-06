What about the DC Expanded Universe timeline? Everything could be made more confusing with the premiere of Flash by Andy Muschietti. According to a number of recent rumors, the plot would include the famous comic book flashpoint. What would translate on screen as a general reboot of the franchise. And that would, of course, include changes as noticeable as that Zack Snyder films would be out of the official canon.

The DC Expanded Universe It has always been a bit confusing. Especially after going through critical and box office disasters. In the midst of the debacle, the producers then decided to keep their big bets away from the main line. So first Joker by Todd Phillips and then, The batman by Matt Reeves, they were advertised as “standalone” projects. That caused that they were not the most important elements of the cinematographic universe.

In addition, there were public discussions about inconsistencies between films. James Wan showed his Aquaman of 2018, insisting that he was visiting Atlantis for the first time. Snyder showed the same in a central scene of the League of Justice from 2017, chronologically prior to the superhero’s origin story. And despite the subsequent clarification that both circumstances could be explained, the inconsistency was notorious.

Like the inability to analyze the order between the versions of Suicide Squad, the appearances of Harley Quinn and even what happened with Cyborg. To all the above should be added, the struggle over whether or not to include the novel information of the Snyder cut. The film – which broadens and deepens what was shown in The Justice League – remains outside the official canon. That prevents the events it narrates and especially its post-credit scenes from being part of the main trunk of the universe.

Even more complicated is the outlook for the future, with a dense schedule, focused on origin films.

Trouble is coming at breakneck speed

The rumors started more than a year ago. It was first confirmed that Michael Keaton would reprise his role as Batman for the long overdue Flash solo movie. After Ben Affleck would have an essential participation in the same argument. The confluence of both roles and in the same film could only mean one thing: a temporary break.

In fact, the Flash character is one of the central points of the so-called flashpoint. In the comics, the story is told in a series of comics published in 2011, written by Geoff Johns. His animated version made it to the small screen with Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox in 2013. In short, the premise is that using your metahuman speed, Flash is able to travel through time.

The DC Expanded Universe has shown, on at least one occasion, the Flash’s ability to travel through time. In Batman v superman (2016), you can see a confusing scene in which Flash (Ezra Miller) appears in front of Affleck’s Batman. “I didn’t arrive on time, did I?” exclaims the character. The short sequence baffled fans, especially with Barry Allen’s quirky appearance and the message he conveyed “Lois (Lane) is the key.”

The cryptic information seemed to fit much more concisely and orderly into the so-called Snyder cut. Snyder’s version of The Justice LeagueIn fact, it does show Flash using his powers to travel through time. And also, it includes the curious appearance that could be seen in Batman vs superman and gives you context. In light of both data, it could be assumed that at least Snyder, had intentions to handle the idea at some point in the DC timeline.

Flash arrives to restart everything

But Snyder cut It is not part of the official canon, although yes, the information of Batman v superman, which leaves only one possibility. Flash is able to travel through time, although he still does not have control or knowledge about the consequences of that ability. Which leaves the scene open for the enigmatic trailer for the hero movie that was shown last year. In it, the superhero can be seen in what appears to be his first interaction with Michael Keaton’s Batman. Did Barry travel across the timeline? Does the movie take place in another universe?

Everything seems to have gotten more confusing, after @MyTimeToShine, the well-known tweeter responsible for confirmed rumors from show business, will comment on DC. According to the user – known for his certain and almost always concrete data on sensitive information – DC’s intention is to restart the timeline with Flash. And do it, through the method of flashpoint. The result would be that Warner could scrap all of Snyder’s work and start over with a series of future movies..

“I don’t normally tweet about DC stuff, but I have a friend who’s seen The Flash and the movie will erase the movies Snyder has made. Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League never happened now. Deletion of continuity. Affleck and Cavill are gone ” wrote @MyTimeToShineH.

Does that mean that DC sets the stage for a new Batman and a new Superman ?; for Snyder fans this is a considerable blow. For the franchise, a rearrangement in an uncertain future. For now, the movie of Flash It will be released in 2022 and it is clear that it is a cinematic event of considerable interest. Will DC’s Troubled Expanded Universe Change? it only remains to wait.