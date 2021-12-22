The Flash will be one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and it will bring many surprises and now we know an epic return that we did not expect.

For now it has been confirmed that we will see in The Flash to Ezra Miller What Barry Allen, Ben Affleck as Batman / Bruce Wayne, Michael Keaton as Batman / Bruce Wayne, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Temuera Morrison as Tom curry, Ron Livingston as Henry allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl and Maribel Verdú as Nora allen.

But in addition, the Kryptonians will be in The Flash. Since they have confirmed that we will see General Zod by Michael Shannon ya Faora-Ul scored by Antje Traue. For now it is difficult to know exactly how these two characters fit together, since the General Zod died at the hands of Superman (Henry Cavill) when he broke his neck and then his corpse was used to create Doomsday. While Faora-Ul ended up in the ghost zone.

Do you want to see these characters again? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

What will the movie be about?

Supposedly in the movie The Flash, we can see how Barry Allen tries to get his father out of jail. As he does not succeed using legal methods, he decides to use the force of speed to go back in time and thus avoid the death of his mother. But this will cause the present to be radically altered and that is why we could see such impressive characters as General Zod and Faora-Ul. In addition to different versions of Batman (Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck) now Supergirl. Which will be a different version of what we are used to.

The Flash It will be released on November 4, 2022. It will be at that moment when we discover all the secrets they have prepared for the film. But what is clear is that the director Andy Muschietti (Mom, It) will not leave anyone indifferent.