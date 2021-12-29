Kevin Smith believes that The Flash needs to include Christian Bale’s Batman. DC’s Multiverse seeks to compete with “other” multiverses.

The near future of superhero cinema is multiverses. In this concept, the two great comic book companies brought to the big screen have seen the opportunity to correct past mistakes, recover characters for their franchises, twist the course of their main universes and, why not, give nostalgia a chance. . For this reason, Kevin Smith believes that the movie The Flash should have the presence of Christian Bale’s Batman.

It is undeniable that Marvel took advantage by introducing all three iterations of Spider-Man in a single production, No Way Home. Given these box office facts, and knowing that in The Flash we will see the return of Michael Keaton as Batman and perhaps the farewell of Ben Affleck from the character, is that the director and well-known lover of comics Kevin Smith suggests that the next DC movie, The Flash, you should follow in his footsteps. In the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, Smith mentions that they should also bring back Batman from The Dark Knight trilogy.

“I’m going to say something. This Flash movie that they are preparing with Michael Keaton being Batman, it will make me cry. He is my Batman. I’m very emotionally attached to Tim Burton’s Batman from 1989, so if they bring it back to the universe, they are catering to older people like me. But if you want to do a No Way Home, you better bring Christian Bale as well. If I were them, I would come with a truck of money to Christian Bale’s house to beg him for two minutes so that we could have our own No Way Home ”.

The Flash will arrive in November 2022

Directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Christina Hodson from a story by Hodson and the duo of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, The Flash stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen AKA The Flash alongside Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons , Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle and Ben Affleck. The Flash is scheduled for release in the United States on November 4, 2022.

Source: MovieWeb.com

