Last year was a great year for superhero movies, because in addition to closing the year with Spider-Man: No Way Home we were able to enjoy Zack Snyder’s Justice League in the first half of the year. Although at the time many fans expected that the Snyderverse will continue, it seems that The Flash will take care of the opposite, removing any trace of Snyder from the DCEU.

According to the well-known leaker MyTimeToShineHello, who gained credibility thanks to his leaks of Marvel Studios, the movie The Flash would be in charge of removing the Snyderverse from the DCEU canon. This means that the events of Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League will not matter for the future of the DCEU, as The Flash will establish a new universe.

Related: A Superman movie with Henry Cavill would be in production as of 2016.

“I don’t usually tweet about DC stuff but I have a friend who saw The Flash and the movie is going to erase all the movies Snyder has made. Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman and Justice League never happened. Erased from continuity. Affleck and Cavill both leave”Was what MyTimeToShineHello posted on his Twitter account on the first day of the year.

It was already known that Ben affleck was going to appear in The Flash movie and it was suspected that he would be replaced by Michael keaton, who said putting the suit back on is like riding a bike. But nevertheless, fans were still waiting for the return of Henry Cavill as Superman in another DC movie and have expressed this wish on multiple occasions. In fact, in November Henry Cavill said again that “the cape is still in the closet”, so fans are still hopeful.

Read more: Snyder’s Justice League has a Dragon Ball Z tribute featuring Superman.

“Supergirl is now the main Supes on earth. Keaton is Batman and Batgirl will be the next Batman after his own movie“Said the leaker in another post. As with all the theories and leaks, It is recommended to remain skeptical until you have an official confirmation, and The Flash will hit theaters in November of this year.